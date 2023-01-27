What We’re Watching – January 27, 2023

The Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game is in the books, and it’s back to a full slate of WHL action beginning with nine contests Friday night.

Here’s What We’re Watching this weekend!

EASTERN SHOWDOWN

Two of the top three teams in the Eastern Conference will square off Friday night in Red Deer as the host Rebels welcome the Saskatoon Blades to Peavey Mart Centrium. The Rebels lead the Central Division with 66 points, six ahead of Saskatoon, who sit second in the East Division, but it’s the Blades who hold the edge in the season series, winning both prior contests in 2022-23. Trevor Wong of Saskatoon leads all scorers in the season series with five points, while on the Red Deer side, watch for Anaheim Ducks prospect Ben King, who recorded a goal and assist last weekend in his first three games back from injury. Red Deer’s weekend of high-octane battles will continue Saturday too, with a visit from the top-ranked Winnipeg ICE Saturday night.

PRIDE IN PORTLAND

The Portland Winterhawks will celebrate Pride Friday evening when they play host to the Swift Current Broncos (7:00 p.m. PT, Veterans Memorial Coliseum). The second night in the Club’s “Hockey is for Everyone” series, Pride Night is an opportunity for Winterhawks players, staff and fans to promote an inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ people in our sport on and off the ice. The ‘Hawks will sport special Pride jerseys for the occasion, and those jerseys will be auctioned with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Pride Northwest. Fans are also invited to take part in a free post-game skate on the Coliseum ice.

Our Pride Night l👀k is here! We'll be sporting these beauties on the ice for tomorrow's Pride Night at the VMC 🌈 Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned at a later date, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting @PDXPrideNW! pic.twitter.com/md5up8rBkW — Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) January 27, 2023

STREAK WATCH

Connor Bedard returns to the Regina Pats with points in 32 consecutive appearances with the Club, and has a chance to extend that run Sunday when Regina hosts the Medicine Hat Tigers (4:00 p.m. CT, Brandt Centre). The Pats captain was the centre of attention mid-week at the Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game in Langley, B.C., but with the World Juniors and now the Top Prospects Game in the rear-view mirror, the task at hand for Bedard and his Pats teammates is a push toward the post-season (Regina holds the #7 seed in the Eastern Conference entering play Friday).

Connor Bedard was the center of attention from the home fans and the opposition during the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game last night.

Sent with @NHL https://t.co/WOXfEIq3we — Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) January 26, 2023

HONOURABLE MENTION – CROWCHILD CLASSIC

A host of WHL Alumni taking advantage of the WHL Scholarship will take centre stage at the Saddledome in Calgary Friday, as the Mount Royal Cougars and Calgary Dinos meet for the first Crowchild Classic since 2020. The cougars took the last U SPORTS game at the home of the Calgary Flames in January of 2020 by a 5-4 overtime final, while the two teams have split the four meetings this season. Calgary sits atop Canada West with a 19-3-0 record, while Mount Royal is ranked third with a 16-3-3 mark. The women’s sides from both schools will square off at 4:00 p.m. MT, with the men’s game set for 6:45 p.m. MT.