What We’re Watching – January 21, 2022

Off we go into a wild weekend of WHL action, with plenty of talking points up for discussion from around the League as we begin the stretch run to the 2022 WHL Playoffs. Here’s a look at What We’re Watching!

NEW FACES, NEW PLACES

We’re four days removed from the 2022 WHL Trade Deadline, and a full slate of Friday night action presents the opportunity to see some recent acquisitions skate in new silks. In Prince George, the Kamloops Blazers are set to hand debuts to forwards Luke Toporowski and Drew Englot (7:00 p.m. PT, CN Centre). Toporowski, the ex-Spokane Chief, has been skating on a line with Dallas Stars prospect Logan Stankoven in practice. Pittsburgh Penguins draftee Lukas Svejkovsky could feature for the Seattle Thunderbirds tonight when they face Spokane (7:05 p.m. PT, Accesso Showare Center), while another former Medicine Hat Tiger, forward Corson Hopwo, is slated to make his Lethbridge Hurricanes debut tonight when they host the Red Deer Rebels (7:00 p.m. MT, Enmax Centre).

HAWKS FLY TOGETHER

The Portland Winterhawks enter the weekend with the WHL’s longest active streak without a regulation loss, having gone 7-0-0-1 in their past eight games. Tonight, Portland visits the Tri-City Americans (7:05 p.m. PT, Toyota Center); Tri-City just happens to be the club responsible for Portland’s lone dropped point over that eight-game stretch, winning 2-1 in a shootout January 15. New Winterhawks goaltender Taylor Gauthier starts the weekend with a league-best .928 save percentage, while the Americans come into tonight’s contest sitting just two points back of eighth-place Victoria in the Western Conference playoff race.

Five of six possible points and an eight-game point streak? Yeah, we'll take that 🔥 Winterhawks Weekly ⤵️ — Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) January 18, 2022

MILESTONE WATCH

Friday’s offering in Saskatoon presents an opportunity for a pair of WHL veterans to reach 100 career assists, as the Medicine Hat Tigers pay a visit to the Paris of the Prairies (7:00 p.m. CT, SaskTel Centre). Blades forward and San Jose Sharks prospect Tristen Robins enters tonight’s contest with 98 career helpers, while new Tigers forward Logan Barlage has 97 assists in his WHL career. Helping Robins’ case is the fact he has registered five points, all assists, in two games versus Medicine Hat this season.