WHL Behind The Scenes - 2023 Road to Nashville
January 20, 2023

What We’re Watching – January 20, 2023

Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl

There’s lots to like about this weekend’s slate of WHL action, including a Guinness World Record attempt in Portland, and the return of the Saskatoon Bananas.

Here’s What We’re Watching this weekend!

SAY CHAZ
The Portland Winterhawks are expected to hand a debut to Winnipeg Jets prospect Chaz Lucius Friday when they host the Victoria Royals (7:00 p.m. PT, Veterans Memorial Coliseum). Lucius, the 18th-overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft, was assigned to Portland earlier this month after starting the 2022-23 season with the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose, and helping the United States secure a bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. The former member of the U.S. National Team Development Program is certain to add a boost to a talented Winterhawks forward corps. His debut performance coincides with a World Record attempt Friday, too, as the Winterhawks are hoping to set a new Guinness mark for the “Most People Dressed as Waldo.” For those who celebrate, the existing mark is 4,626, set in 2017 in Japan.

SATUR-YAY
Saturday’s WHL schedule features a first for the 2022-23 season with all 22 Clubs slated to hit the ice. The busy evening features another edition of he WHL’s RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network series, with the Regina Pats slated to wear SpongeBob SquarePants silks in their home contest versus the Swift Current Broncos (7:00 p.m. CT, Brandt Centre). The Edmonton Oil Kings and Kamloops Blazers will also sport fan-designed Real Canadian Superstore Your Team, Your Jersey sweaters for their home contests versus Prince George (7:00 p.m. MT, Rogers Place) and Tri-City (7:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre).

BANANA-RAMA
Friday evening in Saskatoon, the Bananas make their return to the ice. The Saskatoon Blades re-brand won acclaim as an April Fool’s gag during the 2021-22 season, so much so, the Club decided to bring the Bananas image back for the 2022-23 campaign. Fans can expect to get a healthy dose of potassium during Friday’s contest versus the Prince Albert Raiders (7:00 p.m. CT, SaskTel Centre).

