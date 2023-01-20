What We’re Watching – January 20, 2023

There’s lots to like about this weekend’s slate of WHL action, including a Guinness World Record attempt in Portland, and the return of the Saskatoon Bananas.

Here’s What We’re Watching this weekend!

SAY CHAZ

The Portland Winterhawks are expected to hand a debut to Winnipeg Jets prospect Chaz Lucius Friday when they host the Victoria Royals (7:00 p.m. PT, Veterans Memorial Coliseum). Lucius, the 18th-overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft, was assigned to Portland earlier this month after starting the 2022-23 season with the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose, and helping the United States secure a bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. The former member of the U.S. National Team Development Program is certain to add a boost to a talented Winterhawks forward corps. His debut performance coincides with a World Record attempt Friday, too, as the Winterhawks are hoping to set a new Guinness mark for the “Most People Dressed as Waldo.” For those who celebrate, the existing mark is 4,626, set in 2017 in Japan.

Now that we 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 have the crowd (4,626) needed to break the "Most People Dressed as Waldo" record on Where's Waldo Night next Friday, how about we up the ante with a hard-mode search? One of these four sections has our red-and-white-striped friend. Good luck! 🕵️ pic.twitter.com/Dppp81xAAh — Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) January 14, 2023

SATUR-YAY

Saturday’s WHL schedule features a first for the 2022-23 season with all 22 Clubs slated to hit the ice. The busy evening features another edition of he WHL’s RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network series, with the Regina Pats slated to wear SpongeBob SquarePants silks in their home contest versus the Swift Current Broncos (7:00 p.m. CT, Brandt Centre). The Edmonton Oil Kings and Kamloops Blazers will also sport fan-designed Real Canadian Superstore Your Team, Your Jersey sweaters for their home contests versus Prince George (7:00 p.m. MT, Rogers Place) and Tri-City (7:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre).

This Connor Bedard Nickelodeon SpongeBob jersey is currently at auction to raise for the Children's Miracle Network, which strives to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and research. It currently has a bid of $5,150 & ends on Jan 21st. pic.twitter.com/CXaugsirGD — Hockey Of Tomorrow (@HockeyTomorrow) January 20, 2023

BANANA-RAMA

Friday evening in Saskatoon, the Bananas make their return to the ice. The Saskatoon Blades re-brand won acclaim as an April Fool’s gag during the 2021-22 season, so much so, the Club decided to bring the Bananas image back for the 2022-23 campaign. Fans can expect to get a healthy dose of potassium during Friday’s contest versus the Prince Albert Raiders (7:00 p.m. CT, SaskTel Centre).