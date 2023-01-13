What We’re Watching – January 13, 2023

In the wake of blockbuster trades and Deadline Day excitement, a new weekend of WHL action beckons.

We’ve got homecomings, special jerseys and more on the docket.

Here’s What We’re Watching this weekend!

FRIDAY HOMECOMINGS

It’s poised to be a special night in both Prince Albert and Everett Friday with former Raiders and Silvertips stars set to return to their former home markets. In Prince Albert, former captain Nolan Allan leads the Seattle Thunderbirds to town (7:00 p.m. CT, Art Hauser Centre) after recently helping Canada win gold at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Everett hosts Kamloops tonight (7:05 p.m. PT, Angel of the Winds Arena) just five days after the two Clubs hooked up on a massive trade that saw NHL prospects Ryan Hofer and Olen Zellweger head to Kamloops. Friday is expected to be Hofer’s first game in Blazers silks, while Zellweger scored in his Kamloops debut Wednesday versus Vancouver.

We welcome the #1 ranked team in the CHL to the AHC tonight, the Seattle Thunderbirds! World Junior gold medalists will be on the ice, including former Raider captain Nolan Allan! Puck drop is 7pm, let's #PackTheHauser #GoRaidersGo pic.twitter.com/r1Cc5xFly5 — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) January 13, 2023

JERSEY WATCH

The WHL’s RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network series continues on two fronts this weekend, and both with SpongeBob SquarePants themes. Calgary will don special uniforms Friday when they host Swift Current (7:00 p.m. MT, Scotiabank Saddledome), while the Broncos will do the same Saturday night against Prince George (7:00 p.m. CT, InnovationPlex). The 2022-23 Real Canadian Superstore Your Team, Your Jersey series begins Friday as well in Red Deer (7:00 p.m., Peavey Mart Centrium), while the Brandon Wheat Kings and Winnipeg ICE will also don fan-designed sweaters Saturday night.

Our SpongeBob SquarePants jersey auction is now open! All jersey auction proceeds are being donated to the Children’s Miracle Network and the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation. Auction closes January 15 at 8PM CST. BID → https://t.co/gDr90bJblg. pic.twitter.com/LePJQfVlL5 — Swift Current Broncos (@SCBroncos) January 12, 2023

CLASS OF 2023

NHL Central Scouting released its Mid-Term Rankings for the 2023 NHL Draft Friday and the WHL was well-represented. Regina captain Connor Bedard was named the top-ranked North American Skater, and will play his first game with that billing Friday on home ice versus Saskatoon (7:00 p.m. CT, Brandt Centre). Brandon Wheat Kings netminder Carson Bjarnason is the top-ranked North American Goaltender; he’ll continue his campaign Friday versus Medicine Hat (7:00 p.m. CT, Westoba Place). In all, 11 WHL skaters are ranked in the top 30 North American Skaters, while 14 players, headed by Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Sawyer Mynio at #111 among North American Skaters and the eighth-ranked North American Goaltender Tomas Suchanek (Tri-City Americans), were added to the rankings after being omitted in the initial Players to Watch list.