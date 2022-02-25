What We’re Watching – February 25, 2022

A homecoming, a birthday party, and a fierce rivalry set to be contested on an NHL stage. A busy weekend of WHL action beckons, here’s a look at What We’re Watching:

THE GOAT RETURNS

He suited up for the Prince George Cougars 166 times over the course of five seasons, and tonight, Taylor Gauthier will visit the CN Centre for the first time as a visitor as he leads the Portland Winterhawks into the North (7:00 p.m. PT). Since being acquired by Portland in late December, the 21-year-old Calgarian has been nearly unbeatable, posting a 12-1-0-0 record, 1.61 GAA, .944 SV% as well as coming within a whisker of setting the WHL’s all-time shutout minutes record. What’s more, Gauthier could well clinch his first career WHL playoff berth in his old stomping grounds this weekend. The Winterhawks can book their post-season ticket Friday with a win and losses by both Spokane and Victoria.

HEADING DOWNTOWN

It’s a homecoming of sorts for the Seattle Thunderbirds Saturday too, as they play host to the Everett Silvertips in the Battle of the Sound at Climate Pledge Arena, the home of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken. The T-Birds called the structure formerly known as KeyArena home before moving to accesso ShoWare Center in 2009. It’s no secret the NHL’s arrival in the Puget Sound has been popular with fans, and Saturday’s contest marks the continuation of a partnership between the Kraken and the WHL Clubs of Washington state (a partnership that took hold this past fall with NHL pre-season contests in Spokane, Everett and Kent). The Silvertips have held the edge in the season series winning six of the eight prior matchups.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, CHARLIE HORSE

One of the WHL’s more exuberant mascots celebrates a big birthday Saturday night, with Charlie Horse set to commemorate 30 spins around the Sun in Swift Current as the Broncos host the Winnipeg ICE (7:00 p.m. CT, Innovation Credit Union i-Plex). Charlie Horse has been a staple in the Broncos stable, so to speak, since 1992, and the Broncos have made his birthday bash one of the more fan-friendly occasions on the WHL calendar each season.