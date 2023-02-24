What We’re Watching – February 24, 2023

The race to the post-season is heating up, and the final month of the 2022-23 Regular Season is right around the corner.

Here’s What We’re Watching this weekend!

SHARKS IN THE STABLE

Saturday night in Swift Current, the Broncos will adopt a new identity as the Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks when they take on the Moose Jaw Warriors (7:00 p.m. CT, InnovationPlex). The Broncos, errrr.. Slough Sharks conducted a fan poll to determine which alternate moniker they’d adopt for Saturday’s contest, a night that comes complete with a new logo, uniforms, and more!

Our jersey auction is live on https://t.co/rGlWW2KOZS! Get your bid on a Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks jersey before the auction closes on February 27 at 8PM CST. pic.twitter.com/NgRHfhEXtE — Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks (@SCBroncos) February 24, 2023

CLINCH WATCH

A total of five WHL Clubs have secured their spot in the 2023 WHL Playoffs entering Friday’s action; the Thunderbirds, Blazers, Winterhawks, Americans and ICE could be joined by four more Clubs this weekend. The Red Deer Rebels and Saskatoon Blades could both book their post-season tickets Friday with wins and help from Conference rivals, while the Everett Silvertips and Prince George Cougars will have an opportunity to clinch playoff berths Saturday night.

Giddy up, we're Alberta bound 🤠 pic.twitter.com/sU2EeMZCzz — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 23, 2023

INTER-CONFERENCE FINALE

The return of inter-conference action in the WHL was a cause for celebration, if not a long series of tweets proclaiming the number of days since Team ‘X’ hosted Team ‘Y,’ but all the fun draws to a (regular season) close Sunday afternoon at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, when the Hitmen host the Kelowna Rockets (4:00 p.m. MT). The Rockets and Kamloops Blazers are wrapping up their out-of-conference action this weekend, with Kelowna taking in a three-game Alberta weekend in Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary, while Kamloops wraps a six-game Central Division swing Friday in Lethbridge and Saturday in Medicine Hat. After Sunday’s contest, we’ll have to wait until the 2023 WHL Championship Series in just over two months’ time to see East versus West again.