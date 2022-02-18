What We’re Watching – February 18, 2022

The long weekend beckons, and with it a full serving of WHL hockey! Here’s a look at What We’re Watching this weekend.

SOPO STRONG

Former Kamloops Blazers forward Kyrell Sopotyk will be the guest of honour Friday at the Sandman Centre, as the Blazers play host to the Everett Silvertips (8:00 p.m. PT). Sopotyk skated in 107 games for Kamloops before being paralyzed from the waist down following a snowboarding accident in January of 2021. The Blazers will wear special jerseys during tonight’s warmup, which will then be signed by Sopotyk and auctioned off with the proceeds benefitting a charity of Sopotyk’s choice.

BLACK HISTORY NIGHT

The Portland Winterhawks will host Black Hockey History Night Saturday when the Seattle Thunderbirds pay a visit to the Rose City (6:00 p.m. PT, Veterans Memorial Coliseum). The Club will be recognizing the impact of Black athletes in the hockey community, including several Winterhawks alumni. Black Hockey History Night will also feature a variety of fundraising efforts with proceeds to benefit a local college scholarship fund for Black students.

Join us at the VMC on Feb. 19 as we team up with non-profit group Influencers of Neighborhoods to celebrate Black hockey history! Stay tuned for our Black hockey t-shirt design and pre-order info 👀 DETAILS ⤵️ — Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) February 4, 2022

CHL TV FREEBIE

CHL TV is celebrating Family Day by offering free viewing across its platform Monday, February 21 for all registered users. Monday’s slate includes six WHL contests including matchups between the top two Clubs in each Conference. The Winnipeg ICE visit the Edmonton Oil Kings (2:00 p.m. MT, Rogers Place), while the Kamloops Blazers are set to play host to the Everett Silvertips for the second time in four days Monday afternoon (2:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre). More information and registration information for CHL TV is available here.