What We’re Watching – February 11, 2022

Two days, twenty games, all in all an exciting weekend in store across the Western Hockey League. Here’s a look at What We’re Watching!

DEBUT SZN

Forward Berkly Catton was selected with the first-overall pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft by the Spokane Chiefs just over two months ago. Tonight, the 15-year-old is poised to make his WHL debut as the Chiefs host the Portland Winterhawks (7:05 p.m. PT, Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena). Catton’s is one of two debuts we’re anticipating Friday, with fellow Saskatoon product Roger McQueen, the fourth-overall pick in last year’s WHL Prospects Draft, set to suit up for the Brandon Wheat Kings versus the Swift Current Broncos (7:00 p.m. CT, Westoba Place). Once Catton and McQueen hit the ice for their first shifts, the top 11 selections from December’s Draft will have already taken their first strides in the WHL.

THE GOAT

Taylor Gauthier has been writing quite a story since arriving in Portland in December. The 20-year-old goaltender enters the weekend riding a 232 minute, 19 second shutout minutes streak, and all of a sudden finds himself within shouting distance of the WHL record of 265:13, set in January of 1968 by Flin Flon Bombers netminder Chris Worthy. Gauthier and the ‘Hawks continue their five-game series with the Spokane Chiefs with a pair of road contests Friday and Saturday. Interestingly enough, Gauthier was present the last time Worthy’s record was threatened. Ethan Browne of the Prince George Cougars snapped Vancouver Giants goaltender Trent Miner’s streak at 234:31 on April 10, 2021.

TABLE-TOPPERS

A cursory glance at both the WHL standings and the weekend schedule might lead a casual observer to take note of two matchups this weekend. First in Red Deer, the Rebels host the Edmonton Oil Kings Friday (7:00 p.m. MT, Peavey Mart Centrium). The two sides are separated by six points atop the Central Division, with second-place Red Deer holding a three wins to two edge in the season series. Including Friday’s matchup, which features four of the top eight scorers in the WHL, the Oil Kings and Rebels will meet five more times before the end of the regular season. Saturday meantime sees the top two Clubs in the Western Conference collide in Everett as the Silvertips host the Kamloops Blazers (6:05 p.m. PT, Angel of the Winds Arena). Everett holds a seven-point advantage atop the Western Conference, but it was the Blazers who came away happiest following the lone prior engagement this season, a 3-2 Kamloops win in Washington state back on November 27.