What We’re Watching – February 10, 2023

ALL EYES ON SEATTLE

Division leaders will meet on accesso ShoWare Center ice Friday night when the Seattle Thunderbirds host the Red Deer Rebels (7:05 p.m. PT, TSN+). The two sides have combined for 71 wins this season; Seattle is one of three WHL Clubs to have already secured their spot in the 2023 WHL Playoffs. Friday’s game marks the return of Steve Konowalchuk to Kent, Wash., too: the Red Deer bench boss was at the helm of the Thunderbirds team that won the WHL Championship in 2017. It’s quite possible that Arizona Coyotes first-rounder Dylan Guenther could make his Seattle debut, too. Guenther was re-assigned to the Thunderbirds Sunday after appearing in 33 NHL contests this season.

PINK IN THE RINK

The colour pink will be prominent in WHL arenas this weekend! First, in Victoria, the Royals host their Pink in the Rink game Friday against the Vancouver Giants (7:05 p.m. PT, Save-On Foods Memorial Centre), with one dollar from each ticket sold set to be donated to the B.C. Cancer Foundation. Royals players are also helping raise funds through individual donation pages. The Tri-City Americans will wear Breast Cancer Awareness uniforms, and their home ice will be painted pink Saturday when they host the Red Deer Rebels (6:05 p.m. PT, Toyota Center), with fundraising efforts benefitting GenesisCare. Meanwhile in Winnipeg, the ICE will wear special uniforms for their Pink the Rink game Saturday versus the Edmonton Oil Kings (8:05 p.m. CT, Wayne Fleming Arena) in support of anti-bullying initiatives.

LETHBRIDGE BRONCOS

The Lethbridge Hurricanes will sport Lethbridge Broncos uniforms Friday in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Broncos’ 1983 WHL Championship squad, as they host their Highway 3 rivals from Medicine Hat (7:00 p.m. MT, Enmax Centre). The 1983 WHL Championship team had eight players that went on to play at least one game in the National Hockey League: Ron Sutter, Rich Sutter, Ken Wregget, Mark Tinordi, Troy Loney, Bob Rouse, Gerald Diduck and Darin Sceviour; several members of that squad will be in attendance Friday. The Broncos spent 12 seasons in Lethbridge from 1974-1986 before returning to Swift Current, Sask. The Hurricanes arrived in the Windy City in 1987.