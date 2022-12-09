What We’re Watching – December 9, 2022

Teddy Bear Toss Season is in full swing this weekend, with fur set to fly in 15 WHL markets as we inch closer to the holiday break.

Here’s What We’re Watching this weekend!

HELLO, THERE

The Spokane Chiefs and Winnipeg ICE meet Friday for the first time since the 2019-20 season (7:05 p.m. CT, Wayne Fleming Arena) but these two WHL Clubs have plenty of familiar faces. Spokane and Winnipeg have combined for three blockbuster trades involving NHL prospects over the past year or so, most recently the deal that saw the ICE land Sharks draftee Mason Beaupit. Defenceman Graham Sward, a former first-round WHL Draft pick by Spokane, is set to face his former Club for the first time as is Chiefs forward Chase Bertholet, who was one of the key pieces acquired by Spokane last season in a deal involving Lightning prospect Jack Finley.

It's GAME DAY 🆚 Spokane Chiefs

📍 The ICE Cave

⏰ 7:00PM

🎟️ https://t.co/zGHEXXVIwz

📻 CFRW 1290 AM

📺 https://t.co/o40k6QxZKE

Teddy Bear Toss presented by @MBTrades in support of @CHFManitoba

⚠️ Bring a pre-packaged Stuffed Bear!

SO MANY TEDDIES

As mentioned above, 15 Teddy Bear Tosses are on the docket this weekend, beginning with a seven-spot Friday night. Fans of the Everett Silvertips, Kelowna Rockets, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Red Deer Rebels and Winnipeg ICE will get set to send their plush pets aloft Friday, while Brandon, Edmonton, Kamloops, Portland, Regina, Swift Current, Tri-City and Vancouver host Teddy Bear Tosses Saturday.

DRIVING THE OFFENCE

2023 NHL Draft prospect Lukas Dragicevic takes a 19-game point streak into the weekend as his Tri-City Americans host the Prince George Cougars for a pair of games. With a point Friday, Dragicevic would become the fourth WHL player with a point streak of 20 or more games this season, but would hold the distinction of being the only defenceman to achieve the feat so far in 2022-23. The last WHL blueliner to record a regular season streak of 20 or more games with a point was current Edmonton Oilers rearguard Tyson Barrie, who had a point in 21 straight games for the Kelowna Rockets during the 2009-10 campaign.