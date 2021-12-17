What We’re Watching – December 17, 2021

As we enter the final weekend of WHL action before the holiday break, there are several storylines worth keeping an eye on. WHL debuts, a 2022 NHL Draft prospect taking charge atop the League scoring race, and a crucial home-and-home series in the Puget Sound are all part of What We’re Watching this weekend.

ALL EYES ON I-405

The Everett Silvertips and Seattle Thunderbirds sit 1-2 in the U.S. Division standings and occupy two of the top three seeds in the Western Conference as we begin play Friday. The Silvertips (19-5-2-1) visit the Thunderbirds (17-6-3-0) tonight (7:05 p.m. PT, accesso Showare Center) before the scene shifts to Everett Saturday (6:05 p.m. PT, Angel of the Winds Arena). The Silvertips have won all four meetings this season, most recently a 5-2 triumph in Everett on November 21. 2022 NHL Draft prospect Ben Hemmerling leads all scorers in the season series with six points (2G-4A), he posted an overtime winner for the Silvertips in the first meeting this season between the two Clubs, a 5-4 Everett triumph on October 15.

Jordan Gavin is joining us in B.C. and will make his WHL debut this weekend. 👏 pic.twitter.com/tb7qAaICLy — Tri-City Americans (@TCAmericans) December 16, 2021

SOLO LAP SEASON

The 2021 WHL Prospects Draft was held eight days ago, and already we’ve seen three first-round selections grace WHL playing surfaces. Ollie Josephson of Red Deer, Miguel Marques of Lethbridge and Jonas Woo of Winnipeg all made their WHL debuts in the past week, and more players from the Class of 2006 are due to make their debut this weekend including second-overall selection Jordan Gavin, whose Tri-City Americans open a three-game B.C. swing Friday in Victoria (7:05 p.m. PT, Save-On Foods Memorial Centre). Gavin’s Delta Hockey Academy teammate, Tomas Mrsic, is also poised to dress for the Medicine Hat Tigers this weekend in a home-and home series with the Lethbridge Hurricanes that gets underway tonight (7:00 p.m. MT, Co-op Place). Mrsic was the eighth-overall pick by Medicine Hat in last week’s WHL Prospects Draft.

RACE TO 50

2022 NHL Draft prospect Matthew Savoie leads all WHL scorers with 47 points entering play Friday. The reigning McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month has registered eight multi-point games since November 7, and takes a three-game point streak into this weekend’s series with the Brandon Wheat Kings that begins tonight at Westoba Place. Savoie, who holds a five-point lead atop the WHL scoring race, has the highest odds of hitting the 50-point mark before the holiday break, which certainly would place an emphatic exclamation point on what already has been a terrific 2021-22 season for both himself and the top-ranked ICE. Four of the top five scorers in the WHL this season wear Winnipeg silks, while goaltender Daniel Hauser, who has yet to suffer a regulation loss in his 21 career WHL games, leads the loop with a 1.75 goals-against average.