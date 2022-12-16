What We’re Watching – December 16, 2022

The unofficial conclusion of the first half of the 2022-23 Regular Season falls Sunday, but with 21 games on the go this weekend, there’s plenty to talk about.

Here’s What We’re Watching this weekend!

BERE-WOW-SKI

Everett Silvertips captain Jackson Berezowski enters the weekend on the precipice of a big-time WHL milestone. The 20-year-old heads into this weekend’s home-and-home set with the rival Seattle Thunderbirds sitting on 99 career WHL regular season goals, having scored twice earlier this week in a victory over the Tri-City Americans. Berezowski, who hails from Yorkton, Sask. and attended Carolina Hurricanes training camp in the fall, could well become only the second active WHL player with 100 regular season goals on their resume this weekend. Winnipeg ICE forward Connor McClennon leads all active players with 109 career regular season tallies.

HURRICANE WATCH

They’ve won five straight games and have suffered only three regulation losses since November 1; it’s safe to say the Lethbridge Hurricanes are turning heads around the League as we head into the holiday break. Lethbridge (19-11-0-1) enters the weekend sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference and seven points behind first-place Red Deer in the Central Division. Friday, the Hurricanes will don special PAW Patrol uniforms in RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network (7:00 p.m. MT, Enmax Centre). Fans can bid on these one-of-a-kind silks, with proceeds benefitting Alberta Children’s Hospital.

🐶 woof 🐶 woof 🐶 Rocking these tonight for @CMNCanada – they will be available for online auction through the weekend with funds going to @ACHFkids. Stay tuned for details!#YQL #REMAXforCMN pic.twitter.com/mCXslfZEJq — Lethbridge Hurricanes (@WHLHurricanes) December 16, 2022

MUSTANG SALLY

One lucky Prince Albert Raiders fan could walk away Saturday with a new set of wheels. In partnership with a local auto dealership, the Raiders are set to give away a brand-new 2022 Ford Mustang convertible during their contest against the Spokane Chiefs (7:00 p.m. CT, Art Hauser Centre). Fans are also invited to bring a donation for the food bank at Saturday’s contest.