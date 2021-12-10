What We’re Watching – December 10, 2021

After the excitement and anticipation of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, we press play again on the 2021-22 Regular Season with 10 games scheduled both Friday and Saturday. Here’s a look at What We’re Watching this weekend:

SATURDAY SPECIAL

The top two teams in the Kia Canada CHL Top-10 Rankings met Wednesday in Winnipeg, and Saturday, the Edmonton Oil Kings and Winnipeg ICE will go at it again (7:00 p.m. CT, Wayne Fleming Arena). Montreal Canadiens prospect Kaiden Guhle’s goal served as the decider in a 3-2 Edmonton victory mid-week, but Guhle, along with teammates Sebastian Cossa, Dylan Guenther and Jake Neighbours, have all departed to attend Hockey Canada’s National Junior Team Selection Camp in Calgary along with Jack Finley and Carson Lambos of the ICE. Edmonton has won both prior meetings in the season series, which account for two-thirds of the three regulation losses Winnipeg has suffered through 26 regular season contests.

It’s our teddy bear claim to fame!

A tradition started here in #Kamloops in 1993🧸!

The tradition continues Friday vs @SeattleTbirds for @RIHFOUND and Zimmer Auto Group!

🎟: https://t.co/ZBkCTKNsod pic.twitter.com/lTzNi3eLQL — Kamloops Blazers (@blazerhockey) December 7, 2021

TEDDY BEAR REDUX

Ten more WHL Clubs will host Teddy Bear Tosses this weekend, with the Kamloops Blazers, Regina Pats, Swift Current Broncos and Vancouver Giants set to let the fur fly tonight. Six similar events are set for Saturday in Brandon, Moose Jaw, Portland, Prince Albert, Prince George and Winnipeg. Forward Matthew Ng of the Everett Silvertips is the pace-setter to this point in Teddy Bear Toss season, sending stuffed animals aloft with his goal at 1:54 of the first period on December 4.

The #WHLCanes have signed their 10th overall pick Miguel Marques to a WHL Standard Player Agreement! Marques will make his WHL debut tonight against the Red Deer Rebels! Details 👉 https://t.co/LMUfJ3CWdm pic.twitter.com/zs1CEPug9v — Lethbridge Hurricanes (@WHLHurricanes) December 10, 2021

WINDY CITY DEBUT

The Lethbridge Hurricanes selected Delta Hockey Academy forward Miguel Marques with the 10th overall selection in Thursday’s WHL Prospects Draft, and announced his signing to a WHL Standard Player Agreement earlier this afternoon. Marques, who hails from Prince George, B.C., is set to make his Hurricanes debut Friday as Lethbridge hosts the Red Deer Rebels (7:00 p.m., Enmax Centre). As of Friday afternoon, four first-round picks from Thursday’s WHL Prospects Draft have put pen to paper on their WHL Standard Player Agreements (Berkly Catton – Spokane; Jordan Gavin – Tri-City; Marques; Jonas Woo – Winnipeg).