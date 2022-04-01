What We’re Watching – April 1, 2022

April showers bring the 2022 WHL Playoffs, but not for a few weeks yet. Here’s a look at What We’re Watching this weekend!

SAVOIE VS. BEDARD

2022 NHL Draft prospect Matthew Savoie visits 2023 NHL Draft prospect Connor Bedard as the Winnipeg ICE and Regina Pats clash Friday in the Queen City (7:00 p.m. MT, Brandt Centre, TSN Digital). The pair have combined for 166 points during the 2021-22 season, with Bedard’s 85 edging Savoie’s 81, and tonight’s matchup marks the first meeting between the two sides since late December. The front-running ICE hold a 4-0-0-0 record in the season series, but this weekend means just as much for the Pats, who enter play Friday sitting five points shy of the final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference with eight games left on their schedule.

BANANA BOAT

Up Highway 11 a piece, where Saskatoon’s WHL Club will sport a bit different look Friday when they play host to the Moose Jaw Warriors (7:00 p.m. MT, SaskTel Centre). That’s right, the Blades have been re-born (for one day, at least) as the Saskatoon Bananas. They’ll sport special uniforms Friday, although it remains to be seen whether Donkey Kong will indeed be in attendance.

PLAYOFF PUSH

Fans of a few WHL Clubs could well notice some extra letters in the standings once this weekend is through, specifically the letters ‘x’ and ‘y.’ The Brandon Wheat Kings have the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth Friday, which they can do with a win at Prince Albert (7:00 p.m. MT, Art Hauser Centre). The Vancouver Giants can also secure their post-season place if they post two regulation victories on home ice this weekend against the Spokane Chiefs, while the Victoria Royals require a win at Kelowna and some help from their B.C. Division friends to clinch a playoff berth this weekend. The Edmonton Oil Kings and Everett Silvertips also have the opportunity to wrap up their respective divisions this weekend, but they’ll both need wins to do it.