What We Witnessed: October 4, 2021

The 2021-22 WHL Regular Season is underway. 21 of the 22 member Clubs have dropped the puck on their campaigns, with the Kelowna Rockets set to begin play this coming Friday in Victoria.

Here’s a look at some of the top stories from the weekend that was.

ICE, ICE, BABY

The Winnipeg ICE have found their offensive groove early this season, despite the fact reigning WHL Player of the Year and Top Scorer Peyton Krebs has graduated to pro hockey. The ICE scored 17 times in a weekend sweep of the Brandon Wheat Kings, with veteran forward Owen Pederson leading the way with six points. In all, 12 Winnipeg skaters registered two or more points in the weekend series, including a four-point weekend from Minnesota Wild first-rounder, defenceman Carson Lambos.

BIG win on the road! The ICE come out blazing in their first regular season game. pic.twitter.com/LGAAq2F0KG — Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) October 2, 2021

YOUNG AMERICANS

The Tri-City Americans possessed a flair for the dramatic on opening weekend, winning a pair of contests against division rivals from Portland and Spokane. Friday night, Americans rookie forward Dwayne Jean Jr. played shootout hero, sending the Toyota Center into a frenzy as Tri-City upended the Winterhawks 5-4. Saturday, the Americans overcame a third-period deficit to knock off the Chiefs in Spokane by a 5-3 score. Forward Parker Bell paced the offence for Tri-City this past weekend, leading the way with two goals and four points.

Perfect 2-0 start to the season 💯 🙌#WHLOpeningWeek | Photos: Larry Brunt pic.twitter.com/Q7JhTTo7Mc — Tri-City Americans (@TCAmericans) October 3, 2021

BACK IN THE SADDLE

Backstopped by 20-year-old netminder Isaac Poulter, the Swift Current Broncos are off and running after a weekend sweep over the Medicine Hat Tigers. Poulter stopped all 20 shots he faced in a 2-0 Swift Current win Friday night, marking the first shutout by a Broncos goalie on home ice since Joel Hofer in January of 2019. The following evening, Poulter turned aside 29 shots as Swift Current held on for a 3-2 win at Co-op Place. 2022 NHL Draft prospect Mathew Ward paced the Broncos offence this past weekend, scoring the game-winner Friday while adding a pair of assists.

STAT ME UP

Four penalty shots were awarded Friday October 1, the first time that’s happened in a single day of WHL play since September 21, 2019. Wheat Kings forwards Nate Danielson and Nolan Ritchie, Raiders forward Evan Herman and Americans forward Tyson Greenway were all thwarted in their attempts, with Winnipeg ICE netminder Daniel Hauser making two penalty shot stops in the same game. Matthew Kieper of the Regina Pats and Dante Giannuzzi of the Portland Winterhawks were also successful in saving penalty shot attempts. The Brandon Wheat Kings became the first WHL Club since the Swift Current Broncos on October 27, 2017 to be awarded multiple penalty shots in the same game. Saskatoon’s Ryan Kubic stopped both Kole Gable and Aleksi Heponiemi of the Broncos on that occasion.