Westland Insurance What We’re Watching – May 6, 2022

Round Two of the 2022 WHL Playoffs is underway thanks to the Edmonton Oil Kings and Red Deer Rebels, who opened their best-of-seven series Thursday night at Rogers Place. Ahead of a busy weekend of post-season action, we present What We’re Watching, presented by Westland Insurance!

Round 2: A historic WHL rivalry It starts Saturday @ShoWareCenter 🎫 https://t.co/ACLYagSXaU pic.twitter.com/dgoKS6a5P2 — x – Seattle Thunderbirds (@SeattleTbirds) May 3, 2022

I-5 RIVALRY

They’ve been bitter rivals for more than 40 years, but this weekend the Portland Winterhawks and Seattle Thunderbirds face each other in the WHL Playoffs for the first time since 2015, and the first time outside the first round since 1982, when the Winterhawks got past the then-Seattle Breakers in six games in the West Division Championship. The 13-game season series between Portland and Seattle had a bit of everything, with the Winterhawks winning nine times over the course of the regular campaign. It’s a dream series for NHL scouts too! 12 players taking part in the series have been drafted or signed by NHL Clubs; a further six are listed on NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft including the #7 North American skater, Seattle defenceman Kevin Korchinski. Game 1 goes Saturday night in Kent (6:05 p.m. PT, accesso ShoWare Center).

4 A-Ranked prospects and a whole lot more talent going head to head in round 2 at the ICE Cave starting tomorrow night! TICKETS ➡️ https://t.co/PJMrDnw6Pd https://t.co/qDBCQfBRFI — z – Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) May 6, 2022

THEY’RE LOOKING FOR TALENT – FOR WINNERS

Speaking of NHL scouts, they’re likely paying close attention to the Eastern Conference Second Round series between the Winnipeg ICE and Moose Jaw Warriors. The WHL can boast six of the top 15 North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings for the 2022 NHL Draft, and four of them (Winnipeg forwards Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie, plus Moose Jaw’s Jagger Firkus and Denton Mateychuk) will be taking part in this best-of-seven set that opens Friday night (7:00 p.m. CT, Wayne Fleming Arena). Winnipeg won five of the seven meetings during the 2021-22 Regular Season.

SPICY DYL KEEPS SCORING

Arizona Coyotes first-rounder Dylan Guenther is off to a flying start in the 2022 WHL Playoffs. His game-winning tally Thursday in Edmonton’s Game 1 win versus Red Deer marked his fifth goal in as many post-season games. Guenther takes that five-game goal-scoring streak into Game 2 Saturday night (7:00 p.m. MT, Rogers Place). Despite his propensity for putting the puck in the net, Guenther’s teammate and fellow first-round NHL pick Kaiden Guhle (Montreal Canadiens) heads into the weekend leading the Oil Kings in playoff scoring with seven points.