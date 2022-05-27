MENU
May 27, 2022

Westland Insurance What We’re Watching – May 27, 2022

The Conference Championships are coming to a head as we begin the final weekend of May. The Edmonton Oil Kings hold a 3-1 series lead versus the Winnipeg ICE in the Eastern Conference Championship, while the Western Conference Championship between the Kamloops Blazers and Seattle Thunderbirds is knotted at two games each. It’s Friday, so it’s time for What We’re Watching, presented by Westland Insurance!

OIL KINGS IN CONTROL
Back-to-back game-winning goals from Florida Panthers prospect Justin Sourdif have helped the Edmonton Oil Kings move to within a game of the 2022 WHL Championship series. Edmonton takes a 3-1 series lead into Friday’s Game 5 (7:00 p.m. MT, Rogers Place), while the Winnipeg ICE are hoping to send the Eastern Conference Championship back to Friendly Manitoba for Games 6 and 7. Five Oil Kings, including Arizona Coyotes first-rounder Dylan Guenther, are averaging a point-per-game or better in the series, while Winnipeg’s Owen Pederson has proven to be a steady supplier of offence for the ICE, scoring four times in four games.

FIT TO BE TIED
Game 5 of the Western Conference Championship lands Friday night in Kamloops (7:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre) with the series all square at two games each. The Seattle Thunderbirds took Game 4 in overtime on home ice Wednesday night; forward Nico Myatovic ended proceedings 11:16 into extra time while Thunderbirds netminder Thomas Milic turned aside 35 shots. No doubt, the Sandman Centre will be rocking Friday night, and with the series now a best-of-three, the only certainty is that Game 6 will take place Sunday in Washington state. Oh, and if you’re planning on attending Friday’s game in Kamloops, the Blazers urge you to be in your seat by the time 7:00 p.m. rolls around!

SENSATIONAL STANKOVEN
It’s hard to ignore just how good Kamloops Blazers forward Logan Stankoven has been in the 2022 WHL Playoffs. Forget points per game, the Dallas Stars prospect is averaging more than a GOAL per game (17 tallies in 14 appearances), with a quartet of hat-tricks along the way. The Kamloops, B.C. product has a real shot at becoming the tenth player in WHL history to reach the 20-goal mark during a single post-season (and first since Portland’s Ty Rattie in 2013). The League record for goals in a single playoff campaign is 24, set by Saskatoon’s Blair Chapman in 1976.

