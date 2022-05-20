Westland Insurance What We’re Watching – May 20, 2022

Welcome to Conference Championship game day! Just four teams remain in the 2022 WHL Playoffs, one from each of the four Divisions, with all eyes centred on Winnipeg and Kamloops this weekend. It’s Friday, so it’s time for What We’re Watching, presented by Westland Insurance!

WHO’S BEST IN THE WEST?

Game 1 of the Western Conference Championship is set for Friday night in Kamloops (7:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre) with the #2 seed Blazers playing host to the #4 Seattle Thunderbirds. Both Clubs enter the third round on the heels of lengthy second-round sets. Kamloops dispatched the Vancouver Giants in six games, while Seattle rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to knock off Portland in seven games, the final four of which were played over a five-day span. The Blazers went 2-1-0-0 versus the Thunderbirds during the Regular Season, though the two sides have not faced one another since December 10.

WHO’S THE BEAST OF THE EAST?

Top-seeded Winnipeg hosts #2 Edmonton in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Championship Friday (7:00 p.m. CT, Wayne Fleming Arena) with both Clubs holding WHL Championship aspirations. The high-flying ICE offence has been firing on all cylinders heading into round three, with seven players on the roster having scored four or more times in these playoffs. The Oil Kings have yet to lose in this spring’s post-season run, and perhaps can draw confidence from their 3-1-0-0 Regular Season record against Winnipeg in 2021-22.

WHO’S HOT? THESE GUYS!

They’ve been instrumental in their respective Clubs’ success through Rounds One and Two, and there are a few lengthy streaks on the line as we begin the Conference Championship round. Oil Kings forward Dylan Guenther has scored in all eight of his 2022 WHL Playoffs outings, marking the second longest playoff goal-scoring streak of the past five years (nine games – Morgan Geekie, Tri-City, 2018). On the other end of the Eastern Conference Championship ledger, 2022 NHL Draft prospects Mikey Milne and Matthew Savoie both enter Game 1 on home ice riding four-game home goal-scoring streaks. In B.C., the 2022 Western Conference Championship begins with Seattle’s Reid Schaefer and Kamloops Blazers forward Luke Toporowski both having scored in their last three outings.