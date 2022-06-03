Westland Insurance What We’re Watching – June 3, 2022

Live, from Edmonton, it’s time for the 2022 WHL Championship Series! The Edmonton Oil Kings and Seattle Thunderbirds begin a best-of-seven to determine our first WHL Champion in three years Friday at Rogers Place. It’s time for a special WHL Championship Series edition of What We’re Watching, presented by Westland Insurance!

HOME VERSUS AWAY

The Oil Kings and Thunderbirds arrive in the 2022 WHL Championship Series having taken quite different paths so far in the post-season. Edmonton is undefeated at home, winning all seven contests so far this spring at Rogers Place and surrendering only seven goals on home ice in the process. Seattle has won six times away from the accesso ShoWare Center in the 2022 WHL Playoffs, including back-to-back Game 7 victories at Portland in the Second Round and at Kamloops in the Western Conference Championship.

FRIENDS OR FOES

A trio of players in this series were part of the 2019 WHL Championship Series, a thriller that saw the Prince Albert Raiders best the Vancouver Giants in seven games. Oil Kings defenceman Kaiden Guhle was a rookie with that Prince Albert squad, while current Edmonton teammate Justin Sourdif lined up across the red line with Vancouver. While Sourdif has new memories to share with Guhle, let’s not forget he was a teammate of Seattle forward Lukas Svejkovsky with that Giants squad three years ago.

PROSPECTS GALORE

This series features 15 players drafted or signed by NHL Clubs (eight Oil Kings and seven Thunderbirds), with Edmonton boasting four first-round picks on its roster including leading scorer Dylan Guenther (Arizona Coyotes) and goaltender Sebastian Cossa (Detroit Red Wings). On the other side, defenceman Samuel Knazko (Columbus Blue Jackets) has an Olympic bronze medal-winning campaign with Slovakia on his 2021-22 highlight reel, while setup man extraordinaire Henrik Rybinski recently penned a free-agent deal with the Washington Capitals. Five players between the two sides, including four Thunderbirds, are ranked by NHL Central Scouting for the upcoming 2022 NHL Draft.