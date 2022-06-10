Westland Insurance What We’re Watching – June 10, 2022

We’re through four games of the 2022 WHL Championship and the Edmonton Oil Kings can clinch their third title in modern franchise history Saturday night in Game 5 (7:00 p.m. MT, Rogers Place, TSN4/Fox13+). A day out from that contest, here’s a look at What We’re Watching presented by Westland Insurance.

ONLY GAME IN TOWN

The Oil Kings will have the spotlight in Edmonton Saturday night now that their post-season run is not being conducted in concert with the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers. Rogers Place is indeed the place to be Saturday, but for those who cannot attend in person, live coverage will be presented in Canada on TSN4 and in the Seattle market on Fox13+.

BEEN HERE BEFORE

The Seattle Thunderbirds have overcome plenty of adversity throughout the 2022 WHL Playoffs, handling elimination games admirably through the first three rounds of the post-season. Seattle is 5-0 when facing elimination in these playoffs, famously rallying from 3-1 and 3-2 series deficits versus Portland and Kamloops. The Thunderbirds are certain to draw on those experiences Saturday night.

WHAT LIES AHEAD

Should the Oil Kings win Saturday and capture the Ed Chynoweth Cup, they will enjoy a full ten days between games before facing the QMJHL Champion June 21 at the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia in Saint John, N.B. Should Seattle win, they will enjoy last change in Game 6 Monday, June 13 (7:30 p.m., Rogers Place, TSN3/TSN4/Fox13+), with Game 7 slated for Tuesday, June 14 (7:00 p.m. MT, Rogers Place, TSN3) if necessary.