Westland Insurance What We’re Watching – April 8, 2022

The WHL playoff picture could become a bit clearer once we’re through the penultimate weekend of the Regular Season. Several clinching scenarios are at play, but WHL records, and a slough of great events highlight this week’s edition of Westland Insurance What We’re Watching!

PRIDE DAY IN EDMONTON

The Edmonton Oil Kings will host their first-ever Pride Day Saturday when they host their division rivals from Red Deer (2:00 p.m. Rogers Place). To celebrate the day, the Oil Kings will be raising money to benefit the Edmonton LGTBQ2S+ community by selling limited edition Oil Kings Pride t-shirts, an exclusive Oil Kings Pride themed mystery puck and auctioning off game used Pride hockey sticks. The day will also feature several in-game elements to celebrate Edmonton’s LGTBQ2S+ community while also raising awareness about the importance of inclusion and respect in sport.

Check out the skates Luke Prokop will wear for Pride Day on Apr. 9! Shoutout to @BauerHockey for creating these beauty wheels. Snag your tickets and come see them in person ➡️ https://t.co/hDfACYLZ7q pic.twitter.com/cH8Wpts8D3 — X – Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) March 30, 2022

NOLAN’S NIGHT

Saskatoon Blades netminder Nolan Maier could stand alone atop the WHL’s all-time wins list, should he start in goal and win Friday evening when the Blades play host to the Prince Albert Raiders (7:00 p.m. MT, SaskTel Centre). Maier tied the WHL record with his 120th career victory Tuesday night in Medicine Hat. Friday’s atmosphere is bound to be noisier than usual, too, with the Blades hosting “Lacrosse Night” against their closest rivals, who enter the weekend sitting two points shy of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Grea73st of all time. pic.twitter.com/EoBXsA8Afo — x – Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) April 6, 2022

THROWBACK THREADS

The Red Deer Rebels are turning back the clock Friday night when they play host to the Lethbridge Hurricanes (7:00 p.m. MT, Peavey Mart Centrium). Red Deer will don 1990s-style throwback jerseys (which are up for auction, by the way), and longtime NHL forward and former Rebels star Arron Asham will be on hand for the festivities. As slick as Red Deer’s silks will be Friday night, their opponent will be all business, as the Hurricanes can clinch a spot in the WHL Playoffs with a win.