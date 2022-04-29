Westland Insurance What We’re Watching – April 29, 2022

The first round of the WHL Playoffs is coming to a head: two Clubs have sewn up their series and moved on to Round Two, with a further four sides boasting the opportunity to clinch series victories Friday. Here’s What We’re Watching, presented by Westland Insurance!

The building was ALIVE this weekend! Join us for Game 5 Friday night. #WHLPlayoffs Tickets – https://t.co/FeM4mDJutI pic.twitter.com/4EBVwhsVZU — x – Red Deer Rebels (@Rebelshockey) April 25, 2022

NO WIGGLE ROOM

Game 5 between the Red Deer Rebels and Brandon Wheat Kings goes Friday night in Central Alberta (7:00 p.m. MT, Peavey Mart Centrium) and so far, the #3 versus #6 matchup in the Eastern Conference has been too close to call. Riley Ginnell played overtime hero on the road for the Wheat Kings in Game 2 last Saturday, and the two sides exchanged 3-1 wins mid-week at Westoba Place, with Brandon winning the most recent encounter Wednesday night thanks in part to a pair of goals from Vegas Golden Knights prospect Marcus Kallionkieli. The story of the WHL Playoffs for Red Deer so far might well be the play of 2022 NHL Draft prospect Chase Coward in goal. The product of Swift Current, Sask. holds a 1.22 goals-against average and .954 save percentage through the first four games of the series.

THE STORY OUT EAST

Both the Winnipeg ICE and Moose Jaw Warriors have second chances Friday to wrap up their respective first-round series. First, the ICE host the Prince Albert Raiders in Game 5 Friday (7:00 p.m. CT, Wayne Fleming Arena) after suffering a 3-1 setback in Game 4 Wednesday night. We’ve seen all season long the depth of the Winnipeg forward group, evidenced currently by the fact 16-year-old forward Zachary Benson leads the ICE in post-season scoring with seven points. Prince Albert meanwhile, welcomed back San Jose Sharks first-round pick Ozzy Wiesblatt Tuesday after it was feared he’d be lost for the season due to injury.

The Moose Jaw Warriors are back home for Game 5 versus the Saskatoon Blades (7:00 p.m. MT, Mosaic Place) with an eye on the Second Round. The Blades stayed alive in Game 4 with a 5-3 win on home ice. Edmonton Oilers draftee Max Wanner (Moose Jaw) and 2022 NHL Draft prospect Brandon Lisowsky (Saskatoon) are players to watch Friday; both have scored three times through the first four games of the series.

THE STORY OUT WEST

The Kamloops Blazers finally hit the road in these WHL Playoffs Friday. A previously-arranged concert booking in Spokane means tonight’s Game 4 between the Chiefs and Blazers (7:05 p.m. PT, Spokane Arena) is the first opportunity for Spokane fans to see their side in the post-season. It comes with the Chiefs facing elimination, with Kamloops having scored 20 goals through the first three games of the series. Tonight’s matchup also marks a return to Spokane for Blazers forward (and one of the centrepieces of the series) Luke Toporowski, who made more than 240 regular season and playoff appearances for Spokane before being dealt to Kamloops at the Trade Deadline.

The Seattle Thunderbirds can join their Pacific Northwest rivals from Portland in the Second Round tonight, too, as they prepare to host Game 5 versus the Kelowna Rockets (7:05 p.m. PT, accesso ShoWare Center). Kelowna’s Adam Kydd got the Rockets on the board in the best-of-seven series with an overtime winner in Wednesday’s Game 4.

The one Western Conference series that is guaranteed not to end tonight lands in the Lower Mainland, as the Vancouver Giants host the top-ranked Everett Silvertips in Game 4 of their first-round set (7:30 p.m. PT, Langley Events Centre). The Giants took Game 1 in overtime, but Everett’s offence has since come alive, scoring 13 times over the past two outings including a 6-2 win in Game 3 Wednesday night. Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Niko Huuhtanen leads the way for the Silvertips with nine points (5G-4A) in the series.