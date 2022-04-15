Westland Insurance What We’re Watching – April 15, 2022

It’s the final weekend of the Regular Season, and what a final weekend it promises to be! Four WHL Playoff berths remain up for grabs, six of the eight first-round matchups have yet to be decided, and 16-year-old Connor Bedard sits one tally away from reaching the 50-goal mark. It’s time for What We’re Watching, presented by Westland Insurance!

THE STORY OUT EAST

Four WHL Clubs remain in contention for the eighth and final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference as we prepare for a 10-game Friday. The Swift Current Broncos (59 points) currently occupy the final Eastern Conference post-season berth; they’ll close out their Regular Season Friday with a home contest against the Prince Albert Raiders (7:00 p.m. MT, Innovation Credit Union i-Plex). A win, and the Broncos will eliminate both the Raiders and the Calgary Hitmen from playoff contention. A loss, and Calgary (58 points) and Prince Albert (57 points) remain in the mix. The Raiders will also play at home Saturday night versus the Brandon Wheat Kings (7:00 p.m. MT, Art Hauser Centre), while the Hitmen are idle until their Regular Season finale Sunday afternoon versus Lethbridge (2:00 p.m. MT, Scotiabank Saddledome). The Regina Pats (57 points) are also right in the middle of the muddy Eastern Conference waters, and will play three times, all on home ice, beginning with a Friday contest versus the Winnipeg ICE (7:00 p.m. MT, Brandt Centre). The Pats and ICE were supposed to meet twice in Winnipeg this weekend, but the series was shifted West due to extreme weather conditions in Manitoba.

THE STORY OUT WEST

Three WHL Playoff berths remain up for grabs in the Western Conference as we begin play Friday, but all three could be sewn up by the end of play this evening. The Vancouver Giants (52 points) currently occupy the sixth seed and will clinch a playoff berth with a win on home Friday versus the Kelowna Rockets (8:30 p.m. MT, Langley Events Centre). But all eyes will be on Victoria, where the ninth-place Royals (50 points) host the seventh-place Spokane Chiefs (51 points) in the first of a back-to-back set (8:05 p.m. MT, Save-On Foods Memorial Centre). Victoria needs all four points this weekend to guarantee a playoff place, while Spokane can clinch Friday with a regulation win. Not to be lost amid the confusion, the Prince George Cougars (51 points), who visit the B.C. Interior for a pair of games beginning Friday in Kamloops (8:00 p.m. MT, Sandman Centre). Prince George can clinch their first post-season berth in five years with a win tonight and a Victoria regulation loss.

BEDARD CHASES 50

As mentioned above, the Regina Pats play three times this weekend to close out the 2021-22 Regular Season, meaning Connor Bedard has three cracks at becoming just the second 16-year-old player in WHL history to score 50 or more goals in his 16-year-old season (Glen Goodall of the 1986-87 Seattle Thunderbirds had 63). Bedard sits on 49 tallies as we begin the weekend and is ranked fifth in League scoring with 92 points. He’ll face the Winnipeg ICE Friday and Saturday (both 7:00 p.m. MT starts) before wrapping up the Regular Season Sunday versus the Moose Jaw Warriors (4:00 p.m. MT, Brandt Centre).