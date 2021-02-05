MENU
February 5, 2021

Western Hockey League’s U.S. Division to open 2020-21 Regular Season on March 19

WHL News
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that the WHL’s U.S. Division will begin the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season on Friday, March 19. This follows an update from Washington State regarding Sporting Activities COVID-19 Requirements issued on February 1, which allows the WHL to return to play in Washington State.

The WHL’s five U.S. Division teams – the Everett Silvertips, Portland Winterhawks, Seattle Thunderbirds, Spokane Chiefs, and Tri-City Americans – will play games exclusively within the Division during the 2020-21 Regular Season. The 2020-21 WHL Regular Season schedule for the U.S. Division will be announced at a later date. The WHL has developed an extensive set of protocols to not only provide a safe environment for players and staff, but to protect residents of Washington State in the community. Further details on these protocols will be announced at a later date.

As the WHL returns to play in Washington State, no spectators will be permitted to enter WHL facilities.

About the Western Hockey League
Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.

