Western Hockey League to host 2021 U.S. Priority and Prospects Drafts this week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League will conduct the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft and 2021 WHL Prospects Draft online this Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Real-time results will be available at WHL.ca/draft.

MEDIA:

Available video and photos of prospects for the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft can be found HERE .

. WHL Draft logos can be found HERE.

2021 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft – Wednesday, December 8 at 10 a.m. MT

The Seattle Thunderbirds hold the first-overall selection in the second ever WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

The 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will consist of two rounds and 44 selections, with each WHL Club presented with the opportunity to make two draft choices.

2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft – Order of Selection

1) Seattle Thunderbirds

2) Lethbridge Hurricanes

3) Winnipeg ICE

4) Prince George Cougars

5) Saskatoon Blades

6) Swift Current Broncos

7) Tri-City Americans

8) Red Deer Rebels

9) Victoria Royals

10) Kamloops Blazers

11) Portland Winterhawks

12) Regina Pats

13) Brandon Wheat Kings

14) Everett Silvertips

15) Kelowna Rockets

16) Spokane Chiefs

17) Edmonton Oil Kings

18) Vancouver Giants

19) Calgary Hitmen

20) Medicine Hat Tigers

21) Prince Albert Raiders

22) Moose Jaw Warriors

The order of selection was determined on June 3, 2021 through the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft Lottery. All 22 WHL Clubs had equal opportunity to obtain the first-overall selection. The Club designated to select first overall in the first round will then select last in the second round (44th overall). The Club designated to select second overall in the first round will then select second last in the second round (43rd overall). Likewise, the team with the final pick in the first round will have the first pick in the second round. This pattern of selection repeats until all 22 WHL Clubs have had the opportunity to make two selections in the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

Players eligible for the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft are 2006-born players who reside in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Players not selected in the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will remain eligible to be selected in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft on Thursday, December 9, or listed by a WHL Club at any time thereafter.

The first WHL U.S. Priority Draft was held in 2020.

2021 WHL Prospects Draft – Thursday, December 9

WATCH LIVE – Pre-Show at 9:30 a.m. MT / WHL Prospects Draft at 10 a.m. MT

The first round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, including a 30-minute pre-show, will be livestreamed FREE via WHL Live on CHL TV. All that is required is to register and login using a free account with CHL TV, no subscription necessary. The 2021 WHL Prospects Draft Pre-Show begins with co-hosts Chris Wahl and Taylor Rocca at 9:30 a.m. MT, with live draft coverage beginning at 10 a.m. MT.

The Spokane Chiefs hold the first-overall selection in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, as determined by the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery on June 2, 2021.

2021 WHL Prospects Draft – First Round Order of Selection

1) Spokane Chiefs

2) Tri-City Americans

3) Brandon Wheat Kings (from Victoria)

4) Brandon Wheat Kings (from Moose Jaw)

5) Red Deer Rebels

6) Swift Current Broncos

7) Swift Current Broncos (from Portland)

8) Medicine Hat Tigers

9) Seattle Thunderbirds

10) Lethbridge Hurricanes (from Regina)

11) Vancouver Giants

12) Calgary Hitmen

13) Prince Albert Raiders (from Edmonton via Kelowna)

14) Prince Albert Raiders

15) Prince George Cougars

16) Moose Jaw Warriors (from Victoria via Saskatoon)

17) Lethbridge Hurricanes

18) Winnipeg ICE

19) Edmonton Oil Kings

20) Everett Silvertips

21) Kamloops Blazers

22) Brandon Wheat Kings

The order of selection for the second round and all other rounds will be the inverse order of final 2020-21 WHL Regular Season standings. The complete order of selection for the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft can be found at WHL.ca/draft.

Players eligible for the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft are 2006-born players who reside in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Players not selected in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft will remain eligible to be listed by WHL Clubs at any time thereafter.

