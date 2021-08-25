Western Hockey League supports B.C. Government proof of vaccination requirement

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League today confirmed all five B.C. based WHL Clubs will fully support the Government of British Columbia’s COVID-19 proof of vaccination program as announced earlier this week by B.C. Premier John Horgan, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix.

All spectators will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination prior to entry for WHL games in Kamloops, Kelowna, Prince George, Vancouver and Victoria.

“The Western Hockey League and our five member Clubs in British Columbia fully respect and appreciate the position taken by the Government of B.C.,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “We are committed to implementing these new required measures in each of our five B.C. communities.”

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.