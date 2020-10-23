Western Hockey League statement on Temporary Player Transfers

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today it has granted temporary transfers for WHL roster players to continue their development by playing competitive hockey at the Junior A, Junior B, and Under-18 levels.

“This is an opportunity for WHL roster players to continue their development by playing hockey at a competitive level,” stated WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “We felt it was very important to accommodate the requests of WHL roster players to play competitive hockey on a temporary basis in anticipation of WHL Training Camps beginning after Christmas.”

WHL roster players who have been granted temporary transfers will be permitted to play at the Junior A, Junior B, or Under-18 level through mid-December with WHL Training Camps beginning following the Christmas break. A number of WHL players will be participating in games starting tonight.

The 2020-21 WHL Regular Season is scheduled to start Friday, January 8, 2021. The WHL continues to work with each of the Governments and Health Authorities in the Provinces and States in Western Canada and the U.S. Pacific Northwest, respectively, on obtaining the necessary approvals to commence play.