Western Hockey League statement on COVID-19 testing results

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League released today the following statement on COVID-19 testing results:

The WHL completed the seventh week of its return to play with zero positive test result for COVID-19 among the 1,002 tests administered across the WHL from March 20 through March 26, 2021.

In the Central Division, a total of 171 tests were administered for the Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers and Red Deer Rebels from March 20 through March 26. Using private PCR testing provided by DynaLIFE, testing was administered once to all members of the team delegations in the Central Division.

In the East Division, a total of 215 tests were administered for the Brandon Wheat Kings, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Swift Current Broncos, and Winnipeg ICE. Using private PCR testing provided by DynaLIFE, testing was administered twice to all members of the team delegations of players and staff.

In the U.S. Division, a total of 466 tests were administered for the Everett Silvertips, Portland Winterhawks, Seattle Thunderbirds, Spokane Chiefs, and Tri-City Americans from March 20 through March 26. Using private antigen testing, members of the team delegations were tested three times.

In the B.C. Division, a total of 150 tests were administered for the Kamloops Blazers, Kelowna Rockets, Prince George Cougars, Vancouver Giants and Victoria Royals. Using private PCR testing provided by DynaLIFE, testing was administered once to all members of the team delegations of players and staff.

To date, the WHL has administered a total of 4,094 tests for COVID-19 from February 12 through March 26, 2021, with one positive test result.

The WHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results. The WHL will not be providing information on the identity of any individuals.

