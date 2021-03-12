Western Hockey League statement on COVID-19 testing results

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League released today the following statement on COVID-19 testing results:

The WHL completed the fifth week of its return to play with no positive test results for COVID-19 among the 395 tests administered across the WHL from March 6 through March 12, 2021.

In the Central Division, a total of 160 tests were administered for the Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers and Red Deer Rebels from March 6 through March 12. Using private PCR testing provided by DynaLIFE, testing was administered once to all members of the team delegations in the Central Division.

In the East Division, a total of 218 tests were administered for the Brandon Wheat Kings, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Swift Current Broncos, and Winnipeg ICE. Using private PCR testing provided by DynaLIFE, testing was administered twice to all members of the team delegations of players and staff.

To date, the WHL has administered a total of 1,949 tests for COVID-19 from February 12 through March 12, 2021, with no positive test results.

The WHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results. The WHL will not be providing information on the identity of any individuals.

