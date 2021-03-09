Western Hockey League statement on COVID-19 testing results

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League released today the following statement on COVID-19 testing results:

The WHL completed return to play testing for the U.S. Division with no positive test results for COVID-19 among the 455 tests administered for U.S. Division teams from February 27 to March 5, 2021.

The WHL’s U.S. Division Clubs are utilizing a private antigen testing strategy and will be conducting testing three times per week. Testing will be administered to all members of the team delegations of players and staff.

As a result of no positive tests, U.S. Division teams were permitted to engage in team on-ice practices as of March 5.

To date, the WHL has administered a total of 1,554 tests for COVID-19 from February 12 through March 5, 2021, with no positive test results.

The WHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results. The WHL will not be providing information on the identity of any individuals.

