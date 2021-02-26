Western Hockey League statement on COVID-19 testing results

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League released today the following statement on COVID-19 testing results:

The WHL completed the third week of its return to play with no positive test results for COVID-19 among the 177 tests administered for the Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers, and Red Deer Rebels.

Using private PCR testing provided by DynaLIFE, testing was administered once to all members of the team delegations of players and staff from February 14 through February 26, 2021.

To date, the WHL has administered a total of 481 tests for COVID-19 from February 6 through February 26, 2021, with no positive results.

The WHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results. The WHL will not be providing information on the identity of any individuals.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.