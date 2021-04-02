Western Hockey League statement on COVID-19 testing results

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League released today the following statement on COVID-19 testing results:

The WHL completed the eighth week of its return to play with eight positive test results for COVID-19 among the 897 tests administered across the WHL from March 27 through April 2, 2021.

In the Central Division, a total of 171 tests were administered for the Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers and Red Deer Rebels from March 27 through April 2. Using private PCR testing provided by DynaLIFE, testing was administered once to all members of the team delegations in the Central Division.

In the East Division, a total of 93 tests were administered for the Saskatoon Blades, Swift Current Broncos and Winnipeg ICE from March 27 through April 2. Using private PCR testing provided by DynaLIFE, testing was administered once to all members of the team delegations of players and staff. The WHL is awaiting test results for the Brandon Wheat Kings, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, and Regina Pats. A further update will be provided once these tests have been processed.

In the U.S. Division, a total of 467 tests were administered for the Everett Silvertips, Portland Winterhawks, Seattle Thunderbirds, Spokane Chiefs, and Tri-City Americans from March 27 through April 2. Using private antigen testing, members of the team delegations were tested three times.

In the B.C. Division, a total of 149 tests were administered for the Kamloops Blazers, Kelowna Rockets, Prince George Cougars, Vancouver Giants and Victoria Royals from March 27 through April 2. Using private PCR testing provided by DynaLIFE, testing was administered once to all members of the team delegations of players and staff. Seven positive test results for the Kelowna Rockets were returned, including three for Hockey Staff and four for players.

There was one positive test result returned for a WHL Official. That official has since tested a second time, with the results showing negative. The WHL Official has not skated a WHL game since March 20.

To date, the WHL has administered a total of 4,991 tests for COVID-19 from February 12 through April 2, 2021, with nine positive test results.

The WHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results. The WHL will not be providing information on the identity of any individuals.

