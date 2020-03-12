Western Hockey League pauses season until further notice

Calgary, Alta. – Western Hockey League Commissioner Ron Robison announced today the 2019-20 WHL season will be paused until further notice.

Following consultation with medical professionals and meetings today with the CHL Board of Directors, it was determined that all hockey activity in the WHL will be paused until further notice.

“Following a conference call with the WHL Board of Governors, the Western Hockey League is announcing today that it will pause the 2019-20 WHL season, effective immediately,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “The WHL takes the safety of our players, officials, staff, fans, and everyone associated with the WHL very seriously. We will continue to monitor ongoing public health developments regarding COVID-19. Our goal is to return to play when it is safe and reasonable to do so.

“We thank WHL fans and partners for your patience and understanding as we navigate this unprecedented time.”

