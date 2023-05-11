MENU
WHL PLAYOFFS - Presented By Nutrien
May 11, 2023

Western Hockey League completes First Round of 2023 WHL Prospects Draft

WHL Draft
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League completed the first round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft online today.

With the first-overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, the Prince Albert Raiders used the selection to take defenceman Daxon Rudolph (Lacombe, Alta. / Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep).

With the second-overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, the Raiders went back to Alberta, selecting Cochrane product Riley Boychuk, a forward from Airdrie Xtreme U15 AAA program.

Completing the hat trick, the Spokane Chiefs used the third-overall selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft to pick forward Mathis Preston (Penticton, B.C. / Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep).

Of the 22 players selected, there were 13 forwards, eight defencemen and one goaltender chosen. Of those, eight came from Alberta, seven came from British Columbia, four from Saskatchewan, and three from Manitoba.

A total of 12 players from Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) teams were selected in the first round.

Players eligible for the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft were 2008-born players residing in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

CLICK HERE for a complete list of all players selected in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

2023 WHL Prospects Draft Results – First Round

#1 – Prince Albert Raiders
Name: Daxon Rudolph                   Position: Defence             Hometown: Lacombe, Alta.
Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep                            Stats: 30GP – 17G-33A–50 points

#2 – Prince Albert Raiders
Name: Riley Boychuk                     Position: Forward             Hometown: Cochrane, Alta.
Team: Airdrie Xtreme U15 AAA                                                Stats: 33GP – 18G-62A–80 points

#3 – Spokane Chiefs
Name: Mathis Preston                   Position: Forward             Hometown: Penticton, B.C.
Team: Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep                       Stats: 26GP – 45G-36A–81 points

#4 – Victoria Royals
Name: Keaton Verheoff                Position: Defence            Hometown: Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.
Team: RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 Prep                               Stats: 27GP – 13G-33A–46 points

#5 – Brandon Wheat Kings
Name: Jaxon Jacobson                  Position: Forward            Hometown: Brandon, Man.
Team: Brandon Wheat Kings U18 AAA                                   Stats: 44GP – 24G-36A–60 points

#6 – Vancouver Giants (from Swift Current)
Name: Ryan Lin                               Position: Defence            Hometown: Richmond, B.C.
Team: Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep                                Stats: 27GP – 17G-24A–41 points

#7 – Prince Albert Raiders (from Kelowna)
Name: Ty Meunier                          Position: Forward             Hometown: St. Albert, Alta.
Team: St. Albert Sabres U15 AAA                                            Stats: 32GP – 54G-34A–88 points

#8 – Vancouver Giants
Name: Brett Olson                          Position: Forward            Hometown: St. Albert, Alta.
Team: St. Albert Raiders U18 AAA                                           Stats: 35GP – 13G-17A–30 points

#9 – Medicine Hat Tigers
Name: Liam Ruck                            Position: Forward            Hometown: Osoyoos, B.C.
Team: Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep                       Stats: 27GP – 53G-37A–90 points

#10 – Everett Silvertips
Name: Brek Liske                            Position: Defence            Hometown: Beausejour, Man.
Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep                            Stats: 26GP – 10G-24A–34 points

#11 – Calgary Hitmen
Name: Noah Kosick                        Position: Forward            Hometown: Victoria, B.C.
Team: Pacific Coast Hockey Academy U18 Prep                  Stats: 32GP – 10G-35A–45 points

#12 – Edmonton Oil Kings (from Regina)
Name: Joe Iginla                              Position: Forward            Hometown: Lake Country, B.C.
Team: RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 Prep                               Stats: 27GP – 37G-28A–65 points

#13 – Tri-City Americans
Name: Cruz Pavao                          Position: Forward             Hometown: Calgary, Alta.
Team: Edge School U15 Prep                                                    Stats: 23GP – 32G-35A–67 points

#14 – Lethbridge Hurricanes
Name: Dayne Beuker                     Position: Forward            Hometown: Humboldt, Sask.
Team: Humboldt Broncos U15 AA                                           Stats: 30GP – 47G-56A–103 points

#15 – Prince George Cougars
Name: Carson Carels                      Position: Defence             Hometown: Cypress River, Man.
Team: Pilot Mound Hockey Academy U15 Prep                  Stats: 20GP – 10G-22A–32 points

#16 – Moose Jaw Warriors
Name: Aaron Sawatzky                 Position: Defence             Hometown: Didsbury, Alta.
Team: Airdrie Xtreme U15 AAA                                                Stats: 33GP – 10G-28A–38 points

#17– Portland Winterhawks
Name: Griffin Darby                       Position: Defence            Hometown: Swift Current, Sask.
Team: Swift Current Broncos U15 AA                                     Stats: 28GP – 6G-29A–35 points

#18 – Red Deer Rebels
Name: Beckett Hamilton               Position: Forward             Hometown: Humboldt, Sask.
Team: Humboldt Broncos U15 AA                                           Stats: 29GP – 39G-44A–83 points

#19 – Brandon Wheat Kings (from Saskatoon)
Name: Giorgos Pantelas                Position: Defence             Hometown: Victoria, B.C.
Team: RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 Prep                               Stats: 28GP – 7G-31A–38 points

#20 – Everett Silvertips (from Kamloops)
Name: Caine Wilke                         Position: Forward             Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.
Team: Saskatoon Stallions U15 AA                                          Stats: 29GP – 28G-43A–71 points

#21 – Medicine Hat Tigers (from Seattle)
Name: Markus Ruck                       Position: Forward            Hometown: Osoyoos, B.C
Team: Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep                       Stats: 27GP – 22G-65A–87 points

#22 – Spokane Chiefs (from Winnipeg)
Name: Carter Esler                         Position: Goaltender       Hometown: Okotoks, Alta.
Team: Okotoks Oilers U15 AAA                                                Stats: 13-6-2, 2.98 GAA, .925 SV%

About the Western Hockey League
Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.

