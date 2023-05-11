Western Hockey League completes First Round of 2023 WHL Prospects Draft

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League completed the first round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft online today.

With the first-overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, the Prince Albert Raiders used the selection to take defenceman Daxon Rudolph (Lacombe, Alta. / Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep).

With the second-overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, the Raiders went back to Alberta, selecting Cochrane product Riley Boychuk, a forward from Airdrie Xtreme U15 AAA program.

Completing the hat trick, the Spokane Chiefs used the third-overall selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft to pick forward Mathis Preston (Penticton, B.C. / Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep).

Of the 22 players selected, there were 13 forwards, eight defencemen and one goaltender chosen. Of those, eight came from Alberta, seven came from British Columbia, four from Saskatchewan, and three from Manitoba.

A total of 12 players from Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) teams were selected in the first round.

Players eligible for the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft were 2008-born players residing in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

CLICK HERE for a complete list of all players selected in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

2023 WHL Prospects Draft Results – First Round

#1 – Prince Albert Raiders

Name: Daxon Rudolph Position: Defence Hometown: Lacombe, Alta.

Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep Stats: 30GP – 17G-33A–50 points

#2 – Prince Albert Raiders

Name: Riley Boychuk Position: Forward Hometown: Cochrane, Alta.

Team: Airdrie Xtreme U15 AAA Stats: 33GP – 18G-62A–80 points

#3 – Spokane Chiefs

Name: Mathis Preston Position: Forward Hometown: Penticton, B.C.

Team: Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep Stats: 26GP – 45G-36A–81 points

#4 – Victoria Royals

Name: Keaton Verheoff Position: Defence Hometown: Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

Team: RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 Prep Stats: 27GP – 13G-33A–46 points

#5 – Brandon Wheat Kings

Name: Jaxon Jacobson Position: Forward Hometown: Brandon, Man.

Team: Brandon Wheat Kings U18 AAA Stats: 44GP – 24G-36A–60 points

#6 – Vancouver Giants (from Swift Current)

Name: Ryan Lin Position: Defence Hometown: Richmond, B.C.

Team: Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep Stats: 27GP – 17G-24A–41 points

#7 – Prince Albert Raiders (from Kelowna)

Name: Ty Meunier Position: Forward Hometown: St. Albert, Alta.

Team: St. Albert Sabres U15 AAA Stats: 32GP – 54G-34A–88 points

#8 – Vancouver Giants

Name: Brett Olson Position: Forward Hometown: St. Albert, Alta.

Team: St. Albert Raiders U18 AAA Stats: 35GP – 13G-17A–30 points

#9 – Medicine Hat Tigers

Name: Liam Ruck Position: Forward Hometown: Osoyoos, B.C.

Team: Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep Stats: 27GP – 53G-37A–90 points

#10 – Everett Silvertips

Name: Brek Liske Position: Defence Hometown: Beausejour, Man.

Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep Stats: 26GP – 10G-24A–34 points

#11 – Calgary Hitmen

Name: Noah Kosick Position: Forward Hometown: Victoria, B.C.

Team: Pacific Coast Hockey Academy U18 Prep Stats: 32GP – 10G-35A–45 points

#12 – Edmonton Oil Kings (from Regina)

Name: Joe Iginla Position: Forward Hometown: Lake Country, B.C.

Team: RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 Prep Stats: 27GP – 37G-28A–65 points

#13 – Tri-City Americans

Name: Cruz Pavao Position: Forward Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Team: Edge School U15 Prep Stats: 23GP – 32G-35A–67 points

#14 – Lethbridge Hurricanes

Name: Dayne Beuker Position: Forward Hometown: Humboldt, Sask.

Team: Humboldt Broncos U15 AA Stats: 30GP – 47G-56A–103 points

#15 – Prince George Cougars

Name: Carson Carels Position: Defence Hometown: Cypress River, Man.

Team: Pilot Mound Hockey Academy U15 Prep Stats: 20GP – 10G-22A–32 points

#16 – Moose Jaw Warriors

Name: Aaron Sawatzky Position: Defence Hometown: Didsbury, Alta.

Team: Airdrie Xtreme U15 AAA Stats: 33GP – 10G-28A–38 points

#17– Portland Winterhawks

Name: Griffin Darby Position: Defence Hometown: Swift Current, Sask.

Team: Swift Current Broncos U15 AA Stats: 28GP – 6G-29A–35 points

#18 – Red Deer Rebels

Name: Beckett Hamilton Position: Forward Hometown: Humboldt, Sask.

Team: Humboldt Broncos U15 AA Stats: 29GP – 39G-44A–83 points

#19 – Brandon Wheat Kings (from Saskatoon)

Name: Giorgos Pantelas Position: Defence Hometown: Victoria, B.C.

Team: RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 Prep Stats: 28GP – 7G-31A–38 points

#20 – Everett Silvertips (from Kamloops)

Name: Caine Wilke Position: Forward Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.

Team: Saskatoon Stallions U15 AA Stats: 29GP – 28G-43A–71 points

#21 – Medicine Hat Tigers (from Seattle)

Name: Markus Ruck Position: Forward Hometown: Osoyoos, B.C

Team: Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep Stats: 27GP – 22G-65A–87 points

#22 – Spokane Chiefs (from Winnipeg)

Name: Carter Esler Position: Goaltender Hometown: Okotoks, Alta.

Team: Okotoks Oilers U15 AAA Stats: 13-6-2, 2.98 GAA, .925 SV%

