May 19, 2022

Western Hockey League completes first round of 2022 WHL Prospects Draft

WHL Draft
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League completed first round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft online today.

With the first-overall pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, the Medicine Hat Tigers used the selection to take forward Gavin McKenna (Whitehorse, Yukon / Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna, U18). Shortly after the selection of McKenna, the Tigers announced the No. 1 pick had signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Of the 22 players selected, there were 15 forwards and seven defencemen chosen. Of those, eight came from Alberta, six from Saskatchewan, four from British Columbia, three from Manitoba, and one from Yukon Territory.

A total of 16 players from Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) teams were selected in the first round.

Players eligible for the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft were 2007-born players residing in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

2022 WHL Prospects Draft Results  

Round One

#1 – Medicine Hat Tigers
Name: Gavin McKenna                  Position: Forward             Hometown: Whitehorse, Yukon
Team: Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U18 Prep                Stats: 35 GP – 23G-42A–65 points

#2 – Tri-City Americans
Name: Jackson Smith                   Position: Defence            Hometown: Calgary, Alta.
Team: Edge School U15 Prep                                                  Stats: 29 GP – 15G-23A–35 points

#3 – Victoria Royals
Name: Cole Reschny                     Position: Forward              Hometown: Macklin, Sask.
Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep                              Stats:251 GP – 40G-52A–92 points

#4 – Calgary Hitmen
Name: Reese Hamilton                 Position: Defence              Hometown: Whitewood, Sask.
Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep                              Stats: 27 GP – 12G-42A–54 points

#5 – Regina Pats
Name: Cole Temple                       Position: Forward             Hometown: Brandon, Man.
Team: Brandon Wheat Kings U15                                           Stats: 28 GP – 58G-50A–108 points

#6 – Swift Current Broncos
Name: Peyton Kettles                   Position: Defence              Hometown: Winnipeg, Man.
Team: Rink Hockey Academy Winnipeg U15 Prep                Stats: 30 GP – 9G-26A–35 points

#7 – Vancouver Giants
Name: Cameron Schmidt            Position: Forward             Hometown: Prince George, B.C.
Team: Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U15                         Stats: 13 GP – 25G-16A–41 points

#8 – Spokane Chiefs
Name: Chase Harrington             Position: Forward             Hometown: Langley, B.C.
Team: Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep                               Stats: 29 GP – 32G-18A–50 points

#9 – Prince George Cougars
Name: Lee Shurgot                        Position: Forward             Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.
Team: Saskatoon Generals U15                                              Stats: 31 GP – 57G-43A–100 points

#10 – Seattle Thunderbirds
Name: Braeden Cootes                 Position: Forward             Hometown: Sherwood Park, Alta.
Team: Yale Hockey Academy U15                                          Stats: 30 GP – 29G-38A–67 points

#11 – Lethbridge Hurricanes
Name: William Sharpe                   Position: Defence             Hometown: Delta, B.C.
Team: Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep                                 Stats: 21 GP – 19G-23A–42 points

#12 – Brandon Wheat Kings
Name: Joby Baumuller                  Position: Forward             Hometown: Wilcox, Sask.
Team: Notre Dame Hounds U15 Prep                                     Stats: 20 GP – 15G-11A–26 points

#13 – Kamloops Blazers
Name: Nathan Behm                      Position: Forward             Hometown: Calgary, Alta.
Team: Edge School U15 Prep                                                   Stats: 29 GP – 28G-29A–57 points

#14 – Moose Jaw Warriors
Name: Connor Schmidt                  Position: Defence            Hometown: Sturgeon County, Alta.
Team: Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep                       Stats: 30 GP – 12G-20A–32 points

#15 – Prince Albert Raiders
Name: Luke Moroz                          Position: Forward            Hometown: Regina, Sask.
Team: Prairie Storm U15                                                           Stats: 27 GP – 47G-61A–108 points

#16 – Medicine Hat Tigers
Name: Hayden Harsanyi                 Position: Forward            Hometown: Calgary, Alta.
Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep                             Stats: 25 GP – 31G-36A–67 points

#17 – Red Deer Rebels
Name: Luke Vlooswyk                   Position: Defence             Hometown: Calgary, Alta.
Team: Calgary Bisons U15                                                       Stats: 33 GP – 8G-17A–25 points

#18 – Portland Winterhawks
Name: Graham Jones                    Position: Forward             Hometown: Winnipeg, Man.
Team: Rink Hockey Academy U15 Prep                                 Stats: 30 GP – 33G-48A–81 points

#19 – Vancouver Giants
Name: Aaron Obobaifo                  Position: Forward             Hometown: Calgary, Alta.
Team: Shattuck St. Mary’s Sabres 14U                                  Stats: 52 GP – 44G-47A–91 points

#20 – Everett Silvertips
Name: Julien Maze                        Position: Forward             Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.
Team: OHA Edmonton U15 Prep                                             Stats: 24 GP – 22G-24A–46 points

#21 – Saskatoon Blades
Name: Isaac Poll                            Position: Forward             Hometown: White City, Sask.
Team: Prairie Storm U15                                                          Stats: 26 GP – 10G-28A–38 points

#22 – Vancouver Giants
Name: Jakob Oreskovic                Position: Forward             Hometown: Langley, B.C.
Team: Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep                               Stats: 28 GP – 19G-27A–46 points

About the Western Hockey League
Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.

