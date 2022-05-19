Western Hockey League completes first round of 2022 WHL Prospects Draft

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League completed first round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft online today.

With the first-overall pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, the Medicine Hat Tigers used the selection to take forward Gavin McKenna (Whitehorse, Yukon / Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna, U18). Shortly after the selection of McKenna, the Tigers announced the No. 1 pick had signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Of the 22 players selected, there were 15 forwards and seven defencemen chosen. Of those, eight came from Alberta, six from Saskatchewan, four from British Columbia, three from Manitoba, and one from Yukon Territory.

A total of 16 players from Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) teams were selected in the first round.

Players eligible for the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft were 2007-born players residing in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

2022 WHL Prospects Draft Results

Round One

#1 – Medicine Hat Tigers

Name: Gavin McKenna Position: Forward Hometown: Whitehorse, Yukon

Team: Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U18 Prep Stats: 35 GP – 23G-42A–65 points

#2 – Tri-City Americans

Name: Jackson Smith Position: Defence Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Team: Edge School U15 Prep Stats: 29 GP – 15G-23A–35 points

#3 – Victoria Royals

Name: Cole Reschny Position: Forward Hometown: Macklin, Sask.

Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep Stats:251 GP – 40G-52A–92 points

#4 – Calgary Hitmen

Name: Reese Hamilton Position: Defence Hometown: Whitewood, Sask.

Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep Stats: 27 GP – 12G-42A–54 points

#5 – Regina Pats

Name: Cole Temple Position: Forward Hometown: Brandon, Man.

Team: Brandon Wheat Kings U15 Stats: 28 GP – 58G-50A–108 points

#6 – Swift Current Broncos

Name: Peyton Kettles Position: Defence Hometown: Winnipeg, Man.

Team: Rink Hockey Academy Winnipeg U15 Prep Stats: 30 GP – 9G-26A–35 points

#7 – Vancouver Giants

Name: Cameron Schmidt Position: Forward Hometown: Prince George, B.C.

Team: Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 Stats: 13 GP – 25G-16A–41 points

#8 – Spokane Chiefs

Name: Chase Harrington Position: Forward Hometown: Langley, B.C.

Team: Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep Stats: 29 GP – 32G-18A–50 points

#9 – Prince George Cougars

Name: Lee Shurgot Position: Forward Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.

Team: Saskatoon Generals U15 Stats: 31 GP – 57G-43A–100 points

#10 – Seattle Thunderbirds

Name: Braeden Cootes Position: Forward Hometown: Sherwood Park, Alta.

Team: Yale Hockey Academy U15 Stats: 30 GP – 29G-38A–67 points

#11 – Lethbridge Hurricanes

Name: William Sharpe Position: Defence Hometown: Delta, B.C.

Team: Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep Stats: 21 GP – 19G-23A–42 points

#12 – Brandon Wheat Kings

Name: Joby Baumuller Position: Forward Hometown: Wilcox, Sask.

Team: Notre Dame Hounds U15 Prep Stats: 20 GP – 15G-11A–26 points

#13 – Kamloops Blazers

Name: Nathan Behm Position: Forward Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Team: Edge School U15 Prep Stats: 29 GP – 28G-29A–57 points

#14 – Moose Jaw Warriors

Name: Connor Schmidt Position: Defence Hometown: Sturgeon County, Alta.

Team: Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep Stats: 30 GP – 12G-20A–32 points

#15 – Prince Albert Raiders

Name: Luke Moroz Position: Forward Hometown: Regina, Sask.

Team: Prairie Storm U15 Stats: 27 GP – 47G-61A–108 points

#16 – Medicine Hat Tigers

Name: Hayden Harsanyi Position: Forward Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep Stats: 25 GP – 31G-36A–67 points

#17 – Red Deer Rebels

Name: Luke Vlooswyk Position: Defence Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Team: Calgary Bisons U15 Stats: 33 GP – 8G-17A–25 points

#18 – Portland Winterhawks

Name: Graham Jones Position: Forward Hometown: Winnipeg, Man.

Team: Rink Hockey Academy U15 Prep Stats: 30 GP – 33G-48A–81 points

#19 – Vancouver Giants

Name: Aaron Obobaifo Position: Forward Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Team: Shattuck St. Mary’s Sabres 14U Stats: 52 GP – 44G-47A–91 points

#20 – Everett Silvertips

Name: Julien Maze Position: Forward Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.

Team: OHA Edmonton U15 Prep Stats: 24 GP – 22G-24A–46 points

#21 – Saskatoon Blades

Name: Isaac Poll Position: Forward Hometown: White City, Sask.

Team: Prairie Storm U15 Stats: 26 GP – 10G-28A–38 points

#22 – Vancouver Giants

Name: Jakob Oreskovic Position: Forward Hometown: Langley, B.C.

Team: Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep Stats: 28 GP – 19G-27A–46 points

