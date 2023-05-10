Western Hockey League completes 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft
Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League completed the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft today with WHL member Clubs selecting 44 players throughout the two-round draft.
With the first-overall pick, the Spokane Chiefs selected forward Brody Gillespie from RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 Prep.
The product of Vancouver, Wash. collected 54 points (26G-28A) from his 28 CSSHL contests during the 2022-23 season.
“Brody is a very complete player who adds an element of skill, speed, size and energy to our lineup,” Spokane Chiefs Director of U.S. Scouting George Ross said. “We couldn’t be more excited to add him to our group.”
A total of 28 forwards, 12 defencemen and four goaltenders were selected in the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.
In total, players from 12 different states were selected in the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, including California, which led the way with 10 players chosen.
2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft – State-by-State Breakdown
California – 10
Minnesota – 9
Texas – 8
Colorado – 4
Arizona – 3
Washington – 3
Idaho – 2
Alaska – 1
Illinois – 1
New Mexico – 1
North Dakota – 1
Utah – 1
Complete results for the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft are available at WHL.ca/draft.
2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft Results
Round One
#1 – Spokane Chiefs
Name: Brody Gillespie Position: Forward Hometown: Vancouver, Wash.
Team: RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 Prep Stats: 28GP – 26G-28A–54 points
#2 – Victoria Royals
Name: Cruz Waltze Position: Forward Hometown: Richland, Wash.
Team: RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 Prep Stats: 28GP – 24G-22A–46 points
#3 – Edmonton Oil Kings
Name: Alofa Tunoa Ta’amu Position: Defence Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
Team: Los Angeles Jr. Kings 14U AAA Stats: 49GP – 15G-15A– 30 points
#4 – Swift Current Broncos
Name: Aiden Eskit Position: Goaltender Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Team: Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep Stats: 17 GP – 11-5-1 – 2.43 GAA, .914 SV%
#5 – Prince Albert Raiders
Name: Liam Hamre Position: Forward Hometown: Victoria, Minn.
Team: Sioux Falls Power 14U AAA Stats: 51 GP – 28G-21A–49 points
#6 – Brandon Wheat Kings
Name: Reed Brown Position: Forward Hometown: Tempe, Ariz.
Team: Colorado Springs Tigers 14U AAA Stats: 7 GP – 4G-3A–7 points
#7 – Kelowna Rockets
Name: Kalder Varga Position: Forward Hometown: Geneva, Ill.
Team: Chicago Mission 14U AAA Stats: 15 GP – 11G-10A–21 points
#8 – Vancouver Giants
Name: Tyus Sparks Position: Forward Hometown: Boise, Id.
Team: Los Angeles Jr. Kings 14U AAA Stats: 45 GP – 49G-41A–90 points
#9 – Medicine Hat Tigers
Name: Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll Position: Forward Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
Team: Chicago Mission 14U AAA Stats: 15 GP – 8G-12A–20 points
#10 – Everett Silvertips
Name: Cameron Dillard Position: Defence Hometown: Arlington, Texas
Team: Dallas Stars Elite 14U AAA Stats: 4 GP – 1G-1A–2 points
#11 – Calgary Hitmen
Name: Masen McCosh Position: Defence Hometown: Glendale, Ariz.
Team: Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 14U AAA Stats: 4 GP – 1G-0A–1 point
#12 – Regina Pats
Name: Parker Trottier Position: Forward Hometown: Edina, Minn.
Team: Shattuck St. Mary’s 14U AAA Stats: 56 GP – 43G-45A–88 points
#13 – Tri-City Americans
Name: Sean Burick Position: Defence Hometown: San Clemente, Calif.
Team: Los Angeles Jr. Kings 14U AAA Stats: 52 GP – 6G-17A–23 points
#14 – Lethbridge Hurricanes
Name: North McKee Position: Defence Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Team: Dallas Stars Elite 14U AAA Stats: 4 GP – 0G-1A–1 point
#15 – Prince George Cougars
Name: Phoenix Cahill Position: Defence Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
Team: Sioux Falls Power 14U AAA Stats: 14 GP – 3G-3A–6 points
#16 – Moose Jaw Warriors
Name: Zachary Schmidt Position: Defence Hometown: Highland Ranch, Colo.
Team: Colorado Thunderbirds 14U AAA Stats: 8 GP – 2G-3A–5 points
#17 – Portland Winterhawks
Name: Landon Amrhein Position: Forward Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Team: Dallas Stars Elite 14U AAA Stats: 4 GP – 2G-6A–8 points
#18 – Red Deer Rebels
Name: Cooper Soller Position: Forward Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
Team: Shattuck St. Mary’s 14U AAA Stats: 55 GP – 31G-45A–76 points
#19 – Saskatoon Blades
Name: Daniel Peate Position: Forward Hometown: San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
Team: Anaheim Jr. Ducks 14U AAA Stats: 40 GP – 38G-20A–58 points
#20 – Kamloops Blazers
Name: JP Hurlbert Position: Forward Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Team: Dallas Stars Elite 14U AAA Stats: 75 GP – 112G-83A–195 points
#21 – Seattle Thunderbirds
Name: Drake Owens Position: Goaltender Hometown: Anchorage, Alaska
Team: Rocky Mountain Roughriders 14U AAA Stats: 35 GP – 2.09 GAA, .897 SV%
#22 – Winnipeg ICE
Name: Colemen Bumgarner Position: Forward Hometown: Shakopee, Minn.
Team: Benilde/St. Margaret’s High School Stats: 27 GP – 6G-9A–15 points
Round Two
#23 – Edmonton Oil Kings
Name: Dylan Dean Position: Forward Hometown: Maple Grove, Minn.
Team: Mount St. Charles Academy 14U AAA Stats: 32 GP – 23G-32A–55 points
#24 – Spokane Chiefs
Name: Nathan Chorlton Position: Forward Hometown: Hastings, Minn.
Team: Cretin/Derham Hall High School Stats: 31 GP – 6G-10A–16 points
#25 – Victoria Royals
Name: Odin Vauhkonen Position: Defence Hometown: Costa Mesa, Calif.
Team: Shattuck St. Mary’s 14U AAA Stats: 56 GP – 11G-36A–47 points
#26 – Kelowna Rockets
Name: Oliver Kanat Position: Goaltender Hometown: Newport Beach, Calif.
Team: Los Angeles Jr. Kings 14U AAA Stats: 14 GP – 1.53 GAA, .922 SV%
#27 – Prince Albert Raiders
Name: Caden Dionne Position: Forward Hometown: Denver, Colo.
Team: Sioux Falls Power 14U AAA Stats: 40 GP – 24G-17A–41 points
#28 – Brandon Wheat Kings
Name: Jimmy Egan Position: Defence Hometown: Mahtomedi, Minn.
Team: Mahtomedi High School Stats: 31 GP – 4G-17A–21 points
#29 – Vancouver Giants
Name: Gavin Karl Position: Forward Hometown: Excelsior, Minn.
Team: Minnesota Machine 14U Stats: 31 GP – 11G-11A–22 points
#30 – Swift Current Broncos
Name: Dominic Deibert Position: Defence Hometown: Fargo, N.D.
Team: North Dakota BEL Stats: 5 GP – 1G-0A–1 point
#31 – Medicine Hat Tigers
Name: Noah Davidson Position: Forward Hometown: Irvine, Calif.
Team: Los Angeles Jr. Kings 14U AAA Stats: 51 GP – 60G-47A–107 points
#32 – Everett Silvertips
Name: Booker Toninato Position: Forward Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Team: Dallas Stars Elite 14U AAA Stats: 4 GP – 0G-3A–3 points
#33 – Calgary Hitmen
Name: Joel Anderson Position: Goaltender Hometown: Albuquerque, N.M.
Team: Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 14U AAA Stats: 3 GP – 2.67 GAA, .849 SV%
#34 – Regina Pats
Name: Blake Riley-Kam Position: Forward Hometown: Phoenix, Ariz.
Team: Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 14U AAA Stats: 4 GP – 1G-2A–3 points
#35 – Tri-City Americans
Name: Rowan McCord Position: Forward Hometown: Spokane, Wash.
Team: Rocky Mountain RoughRiders 14U Stats: 61 GP – 39G-25A–64 points
#36 – Lethbridge Hurricanes
Name: Logan Stuart Position: Forward Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
Team: Los Angeles Jr. Kings 14U AAA Stats: 27 GP – 36G-32A–68 points
#37 – Prince George Cougars
Name: Broden Scissors Position: Forward Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
Team: Los Angeles Jr. Kings 14U AAA Stats: 52 GP – 16G-10A–26 points
#38 – Moose Jaw Warriors
Name: Trevor Hill Position: Forward Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Team: San Antonio Jr. Rampage 14U Stats: 21 GP – 30G-21A–51 points
#39 – Portland Winterhawks
Name: Luke Wilfley Position: Forward Hometown: Englewood, Colo.
Team: Colorado Springs Tigers 14U Stats: 7 GP – 3G-5A–8 points
#40 – Red Deer Rebels
Name: Ethan Park Position: Forward Hometown: Meridian, Id.
Team: Los Angeles Jr. Kings 14U AAA Stats: 43 GP – 19G-26A–45 points
#41 – Saskatoon Blades
Name: Luke Host Position: Defence Hometown: Columbine, Colo.
Team: Colorado Springs Tigers 14U Stats: 7 GP – 0G-2A–2 points
#42 – Kamloops Blazers
Name: Dennis Emesibe Position: Forward Hometown: Allen, Texas
Team: Dallas Stars Elite 14U AAA Stats: 5 GP – 4G-2A–6 points
#43 – Seattle Thunderbirds
Name: Zane Torre Position: Forward Hometown: Ladera Ranch, Calif.
Team: Shattuck St. Mary’s 14U AAA Stats: 3 GP – 0G-0A–0 points
#44 – Winnipeg ICE
Name: Logan Lutner Position: Defence Hometown: Maple Grove, Minn.
Team: Osseo/Maple Grove AA 14U statistics unavailable
