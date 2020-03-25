Western Hockey League completes 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League completed the 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft today. WHL member Clubs selected 44 players throughout the two-round draft.

After obtaining the first-overall selection, the Red Deer Rebels chose forward Gracyn Sawchyn (Minneapolis, Minn. / Shattuck-St. Mary’s Sabres 14U). With the second-overall selection, the Tri-City Americans chose forward Shaun Rios (San Jose, Calif. / San Jose Junior Sharks 14U). The Edmonton Oil Kings selected forward Alexios Georgaklis (San Diego, Calif. / San Diego Saints 14U AA) to round out the top-three selections.

Of the 44 players chosen, 20 participated in the inaugural WHL U.S. Challenge Cup in Kent, Wash. in February. From the participating teams at the event, the Los Angeles Junior Kings led the way with seven players selected. The Dallas Stars Elite had six players chosen while the San Jose Junior Sharks and San Diego Saints each had four players chosen. A single player from the Delta Hockey Academy was chosen.

In total, nine different states had players chosen at the 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft, led by 18 California-born players. Minnesota was next with 12 players selected while Texas was third with five.

Complete results from the 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft are available at whl.ca/draft.

2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft

Round One

1. Red Deer Rebels: Gracyn Sawchyn (F) – Minneapolis, Minn. – 5’8” / 130 lbs. – January 19, 2005

2. Tri-City Americans: Shaun Rios (F) – San Jose, Calif. – 5’9” / 145 lbs. – November 12, 2005

3. Edmonton Oil Kings: Alexios Georgaklis (F) – San Diego, Calif. – 6’1” / 175 lbs. – January 9, 2005

4. Everett Silvertips: Miles Roberts (G) – Costa Mesa, Calif. – 6’0” / 170 lbs. – February 4, 2005

5. Prince Albert Raiders: Jamison Sluys (F) – Point Roberts, Wash. – 5’7” / 145 lbs. – September 3, 2005

6. Winnipeg ICE: Jayson Shaugabay (F) – Warroad, Minn. – 5’9” / 158 lbs. – April 5, 2005

7. Vancouver Giants: Philippe Blais-Savoie (D) – San Jose, Calif. – 5’10” / 150 lbs. – June 10, 2005

8. Seattle Thunderbirds: Landon Dauner (F) – Fargo, N.D. – 5’11” / 175 lbs. – February 6, 2005

9. Swift Current Broncos: Austin Moline (D) – Las Vegas, Nev. – 6’1” / 145 lbs. – November 21, 2005

10. Lethbridge Hurricanes: Nathan Tobey (D) – Oklahoma City, Okla. – 5’11” / 137 lbs. – January 2, 2005

11. Calgary Hitmen: Hunter Anderson (F) – Hermosa Beach, Calif. – 5’7” / 158 lbs. – April 28, 2005

12. Medicine Hat Tigers: Oliver Moore (F) – Mounds View, Minn. – 5’9” / 146 lbs. – January 22, 2005

13. Spokane Chiefs: Anthony McIntosh-Asgard (D) – Minot, N.D. – 5’11” / 165 lbs. – January 5, 2005

14. Kamloops Blazers: Drew Stewart (F) – Minnetonka, Minn. – 5’5” / 135 lbs. – November 3, 2005

15. Kelowna Rockets: Wyatt Olson (F) – Maple Grove, Minn. – 6’0” / 161 lbs. – May 24, 2005

16. Portland Winterhawks: Alex Weiermair (F) – Los Angeles, Calif. – 5’11” / 168 lbs. – May 10, 2005

17. Brandon Wheat Kings: Zach Nehring (F) – Minot, N.D. – 6’1” / 140 lbs. – March 7, 2005

18. Regina Pats: Matteo Michels (F) – Colleyville, Texas – 5’7” / 115 lbs. – June 29, 2005

19. Prince George Cougars: Zephyr Tangri (D) – View Park-Windsor Hill, Calif. – 6’1” / 183 lbs. – January 12, 2005

20. Moose Jaw Warriors: Cameron McEwan (F) – Coppell, Texas – 5’10” / 158 lbs. – February 13, 2005

21. Victoria Royals: Alexander Young (D) – Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. – 5’9” / 147 lbs. – November 23, 2005

22. Saskatoon Blades: Ze’ev Buium (D) – Laguna Niguel, Calif. – 5’5” / 125 lbs. – December 7, 2005

Congratulations to the 22 players chosen in the first round of the 2020 #WHLUSDraft! pic.twitter.com/Q13NlTD0NK — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 25, 2020





Round Two

23. Saskatoon Blades: Brenden Fields (F) – Ladera Ranch, Calif. – 5’6” / 124 lbs. – January 9, 2005

24. Victoria Royals: Jackson Foddrill (F) – Colleyville, Texas – 5’8” / 151 lbs. – October 13, 2005

25. Moose Jaw Warriors: Joshua Halliday (F) – Santa Clarita, Calif. – 5’9” / 140 lbs. – February 15, 2005

26. Prince George Cougars: Dylan Johnson (G) – Dallas, Texas – 5’10” / 149 lbs. – March 30, 2005

27. Regina Pats: Brogan Young (D) – Burbank, Wash. – 6’1” / 153 lbs. – February 2, 2005

28. Brandon Wheat Kings: Ty Henricks (F) – Woodbury, Minn. – 6’1” / 170 lbs. – June 28, 2005

29. Portland Winterhawks: Jason Zaccari (D) – Santa Ana, Calif. – 5’9” / 145 lbs. – June 2, 2005

30. Kelowna Rockets: Finn Brink (F) – Maple Grove, Minn. – 5’8” / 150 lbs. – April 6, 2005

31. Kamloops Blazers: Calvin Vachon (G) – Redondo Beach, Calif. – 5’9” / 128 lbs. – July 19, 2005

32. Spokane Chiefs: Liam Hupka (D) – Eden Prairie, Minn. – 5’10” / 130 lbs. – June 27, 2005

33. Medicine Hat Tigers: Josh Erickson (F) – Danville, Calif. – 5’11” / 142 lbs. – March 23, 2005

34. Calgary Hitmen: Briggs Orr (D) – San Jose, Calif. – 5’8” / 137 lbs. – March 28, 2005

35. Lethbridge Hurricanes: Riley Bassen (F) – Frisco, Texas – 5’6” / 115 lbs. – April 26, 2005

36. Swift Current Broncos: Owen Crudale (G) – San Diego, Calif. – 5’9” / 150 lbs. – May 26, 2005

37. Seattle Thunderbirds: Drew Mackie (D) – Anchorage, Alaska – 5’9” / 135 lbs. – June 17, 2005

38. Vancouver Giants: Duncan Shin (F) – Chandler, Ariz. – 5’10” / 155 lbs. – January 14, 2005

39. Winnipeg ICE: Beckett Hendrickson (F) – Minnetonka, Minn. – 6’0” / 150 lbs. – June 24, 2005

40. Prince Albert Raiders: Declan Stewart (F) – Hawthorne, Calif. – 5’10” / 133 lbs. – September 10, 2005

41. Everett Silvertips: Gavin Reed (D) – Dayton, Minn. – 5’10” / 155 lbs. – May 31, 2005

42. Edmonton Oil Kings: John Novak (D) – Apple Valley, Minn. – 5’9” / 174 lbs. – April 7, 2005

43. Tri-City Americans: Ben Picard (F) – Oakland, Calif. – 6’0” / 165 lbs. – January 21, 2005

44. Red Deer Rebels: Aidan Willis (F) – Farmington, Minn. – 5’10” / 168 lbs. – January 11, 2005

Congratulations also to the 22 players chosen in the second round of the 2020 #WHLUSDraft! pic.twitter.com/6LQM26Ur2W — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 25, 2020





