Western Hockey League announces Subway as title partner for Hub Centre in Regina

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League today announced Subway® as the official title partner for the WHL’s Hub Centre in Regina for the 2020-21 Regular Season. The Subway Hub Centre will be home to all East Division competition with the Subway Cup presented to the East Division Champions at the conclusion of the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season.

“Subway® Restaurant Owners are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Western Hockey League and support the teams, players and families,” said Kris Perrier, Subway Saskatchewan Business Developer. “The Subway Hub will bring much anticipated major junior hockey excitement to many homes across Saskatchewan and Manitoba. We look forward to fueling players throughout their journey to the Subway Cup.”

“The Western Hockey League is pleased to welcome Subway® as the official title partner for the WHL’s Hub Centre in Regina,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “A longtime local sponsor of the WHL’s East Division Clubs, Subway is the perfect partner to help us create even more excitement surrounding the Hub Centre in Regina. We look forward to presenting the Subway Cup to the Champions of the WHL’s East Division.”

As previously announced, the WHL’s East Division will play all 2020-21 Regular Season games exclusively within the Subway Hub Centre located in Regina. The East Division will be comprised of seven teams: the Brandon Wheat Kings, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Swift Current Broncos, and Winnipeg ICE. Each team will play a 24-game schedule in the Subway Hub Centre, beginning Friday, March 12.

Each team in the Subway Hub Centre will play every other team four times, featuring a total of 84 games.

Opening weekend in the Subway Hub Centre features all seven teams in action. All opening weekend games will be available for freeview on WHL Live on CHL TV.

Friday, March 12

Brandon Wheat Kings at Moose Jaw Warriors – 3 p.m. MT / 4 p.m. CT

Prince Albert Raiders at Regina Pats – 7 p.m. MT / 8 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 13

Saskatoon Blades at Swift Current Broncos – 3 p.m. MT / 4 p.m. CT

Winnipeg ICE at Brandon Wheat Kings – 7 p.m. MT / 8 p.m. CT

Sunday, March 14

Regina Pats at Saskatoon Blades – 3 p.m. MT / 4 p.m. CT

Moose Jaw Warriors at Prince Albert Raiders – 7 p.m. MT / 8 p.m. CT

WHL fans can watch all 84 games from the Subway Hub Centre on WHL Live on CHL TV by visiting watch.CHL.ca.

About Subway® Restaurants

Subway® offers a fresh alternative to traditional fast food, serving millions of made-to-order sandwiches a day. Guests in Canada can choose from over 1 billion combinations of quality proteins, fresh vegetables, and bread baked daily. In Canada, franchise owners of the over 3,200 Subway® locations are proud to be part of the communities in which they live and operate their businesses. The Subway® experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2021 Subway IP LLC

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.