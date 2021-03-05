Western Hockey League announces next three weeks of Central Division schedule for 2020-21 Regular Season

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the next three weeks of the Central Division schedule of games for the 2020-21 Regular Season. These three weeks feature 18 games from Friday, March 12 through Sunday, March 28.

The WHL’s Central Division schedule will continue with three days of game play exclusively on weekends.

WHL CENTRAL DIVISION SCHEDULE –

Friday, March 12 to Sunday, March 28

Friday, March 12

Lethbridge Hurricanes at Red Deer Rebels – 7 p.m. MT

Medicine Hat Tigers at Calgary Hitmen – 7:30 p.m. MT

Saturday, March 13

Red Deer Rebels at Lethbridge Hurricanes – 6 p.m. MT

Calgary Hitmen at Medicine Hat Tigers – 7 p.m. MT

Sunday, March 14

Lethbridge Hurricanes at Red Deer Rebels – 6 p.m. MT

Medicine Hat Tigers at Calgary Hitmen – 7 p.m. MT

Friday, March 19

Red Deer Rebels at Edmonton Oil Kings – 6 p.m. MT

Calgary Hitmen at Lethbridge Hurricanes – 7 p.m. MT

Saturday, March 20

Edmonton Oil Kings at Red Deer Rebels – 6 p.m. MT

Lethbridge Hurricanes at Calgary Hitmen – 7 p.m. MT

Sunday, March 21

Red Deer Rebels at Edmonton Oil Kings – 6 p.m. MT

Calgary Hitmen at Lethbridge Hurricanes – 6 p.m. MT

Friday, March 26

Calgary Hitmen at Edmonton Oil Kings – 7 p.m. MT

Lethbridge Hurricanes at Medicine Hat Tigers – 7 p.m. MT

Saturday, March 27

Edmonton Oil Kings at Calgary Hitmen – 2 p.m. MT

Medicine Hat Tigers at Lethbridge Hurricanes – 7 p.m. MT

Sunday, March 28

Calgary Hitmen at Edmonton Oil Kings – 4 p.m. MT

Lethbridge Hurricanes at Medicine Hat Tigers – 6 p.m. MT

As previously announced, the WHL’s five Alberta-based teams in the Central Division will play all 2020-21 Regular Season games exclusively within the provincial boundaries of Alberta. The WHL’s Central Division will play a 24-game schedule, with the remainder of the schedule to be announced in early April.

The WHL has developed an extensive set of protocols, to not only provide a safe environment for players and staff, but to protect Albertans in the community. The WHL will continue ongoing weekly private PCR testing strategy through DynaLIFE Medical Labs. If a WHL Club has one or more players or staff test positive for COVID-19 at any point in the season, the Club will be required to suspend its Club activities for a minimum of 14 days.

Enhanced screening for all WHL players, billets, team staff and officials will continue to take place on a daily basis, including regular temperature screenings as well as symptom monitoring through the WHL Athlete RMS Mobile Application. Masks must be worn by all WHL players at all times with the exception of when participating on ice for games and practices. WHL coaches will be required to wear masks at all times, including while conducting practice and while behind the bench during games.

As the WHL continues play in the Central Division, no spectators will be permitted to enter WHL facilities. WHL fans can look forward to taking in games across the whole league through the newly-launched WHL Live on CHL TV. More details available by visiting watch.CHL.ca.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.