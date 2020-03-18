MENU
2019-20 WHL REGULAR SEASON CONCLUDED – Wednesday, March 18, 2020
March 18, 2020

Western Hockey League announces conclusion of regular season

Public Health
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

 

Calgary, Alta. – Western Hockey League Commissioner Ron Robison announced today the conclusion of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

Following a meeting with the WHL Board of Governors and consultation with medical professionals it was determined that the remaining 54 games on the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season schedule will be cancelled and not played. The goal remains to conduct the 2020 WHL Playoffs at a later date.

“The WHL takes the safety of our players, officials, staff, fans, and everyone associated with the WHL very seriously,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “Given the ongoing public health developments regarding COVID-19, we deemed it necessary to cancel the remaining games on the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season Schedule.

“We will continue to monitor ongoing public health developments regarding COVID-19. We will make every effort possible to conduct the 2020 WHL Playoffs at a later date. We thank WHL fans and partners for your patience and understanding during these challenging times.”

The final standings for the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season are determined by using win percentage for all Clubs.

2019-20 WHL Regular Season Standings – FINAL

# Playoffs Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT
1 xyz Portland Winterhawks 63 45 11 3 4 97 0.770
2 x Everett Silvertips 63 46 13 3 1 96 0.762
3 xy Edmonton Oil Kings 64 42 12 6 4 94 0.734
4 xy Kamloops Blazers 63 41 18 3 1 86 0.683
5 x Spokane Chiefs 64 41 18 4 1 87 0.680
6 x Medicine Hat Tigers 63 41 19 2 1 85 0.675
7 x Lethbridge Hurricanes 63 37 19 2 5 81 0.643
8 xy Prince Albert Raiders 64 36 18 6 4 82 0.641
9 x Winnipeg ICE 63 38 24 1 0 77 0.611
10 x Brandon Wheat Kings 63 35 22 4 2 76 0.603
11 x Calgary Hitmen 64 35 24 4 1 75 0.586
12 x Saskatoon Blades 63 34 24 2 3 73 0.579
13 x Vancouver Giants 62 32 24 4 2 70 0.565
14 x Victoria Royals 64 32 24 6 2 72 0.563
15 x Kelowna Rockets 63 29 28 3 3 64 0.508
16 x Seattle Thunderbirds 63 24 32 4 3 55 0.437
17 Red Deer Rebels 63 24 33 3 3 54 0.429
18 Regina Pats 63 21 34 6 2 50 0.397
19 Prince George Cougars 62 20 34 4 4 48 0.387
20 Tri-City Americans 63 17 40 4 2 40 0.317
21 Moose Jaw Warriors 62 14 44 4 0 32 0.258
22 Swift Current Broncos 63 10 48 2 3 25 0.198

 

x = Clinched playoffs
y = Clinched division title
z = Clinched Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy (WHL Regular Season Champion)

About the Western Hockey League
Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.

Related Links
Western Hockey League pauses season until further notice
More News
Edmonton Oil Kings clinch Central Division & top spot in Eastern Conference
3 hours ago
Portland Winterhawks clinch U.S. Division title & top spot in Western Conference
4 hours ago
Prince Albert Raiders clinch East Division title
5 hours ago
Seattle Thunderbirds clinch spot in 2020 #WHLPlayoffs
6 hours ago
WHL Prospect Profile: East Division
7 hours ago
1:48
Thunderbirds' Toth named Canada West WHL Graduate of the Month
8 hours ago