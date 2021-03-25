Western Hockey League announces Central Division schedule for remainder of 2020-21 Regular Season

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the Central Division schedule of games for the remainder of the 2020-21 Regular Season. The final six weeks of the Central Division schedule include 34 games from Friday, April 2 through Saturday, May 8.

The majority of Central Division games from April 2 through May 8 will be played on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. One Club will continue to have a bye each weekend.

WHL CENTRAL DIVISION SCHEDULE – Upcoming

Friday, April 2

Calgary Hitmen at Medicine Hat Tigers – 7 p.m. MT

Edmonton Oil Kings at Red Deer Rebels – 7 p.m. MT

Saturday, April 3

Red Deer Rebels at Edmonton Oil Kings – 2 p.m. MT

Medicine Hat Tigers at Calgary Hitmen – 7 p.m. MT

Monday, April 5

Calgary Hitmen at Medicine Hat Tigers – 7 p.m. MT

Edmonton Oil Kings at Red Deer Rebels – 7 p.m. MT

As previously announced, the WHL’s five Alberta-based teams in the Central Division will play all 2020-21 Regular Season games exclusively within the provincial boundaries of Alberta.

The WHL has developed an extensive set of protocols, to not only provide a safe environment for players and staff, but to protect Albertans in the community. The WHL will continue ongoing weekly private PCR testing strategy through DynaLIFE Medical Labs.

Enhanced screening for all WHL players, billets, team staff and officials will continue to take place on a daily basis, including regular temperature screenings as well as symptom monitoring through the WHL Athlete RMS Mobile Application. Masks must be worn by all WHL players at all times with the exception of when participating on ice for games and practices. WHL coaches will be required to wear masks at all times, including while conducting practice and while behind the bench during games.

As the WHL continues play in the Central Division, no spectators will be permitted to enter WHL facilities. WHL fans can enjoy games across the whole league through the newly-launched WHL Live on CHL TV. More details available by visiting watch.CHL.ca.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.