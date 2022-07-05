Western Hockey League announces 2022-23 Regular Season schedule

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today its schedule of games for the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season.

All 22 WHL Clubs will once again compete in a full 68-game regular season, beginning Friday, September 23, 2022 and concluding Sunday, March 26, 2023.

The 2022-23 WHL Regular Season will open Friday, September 23 with eight games on the schedule. Featured in the spotlight will be the 2022 Ed Chynoweth Cup-winning Edmonton Oil Kings, who will raise their WHL Championship banner to the rafters of Rogers Place when the Red Deer Rebels visit Edmonton to open the campaign.

The defending Western Conference Champion Seattle Thunderbirds will open their season on the road, visiting the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre on Friday, September 23.

Up the road in the B.C. Interior, the Kamloops Blazers – hosts of the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia – will welcome the Portland Winterhawks to the Sandman Centre on Friday, September 23.

A total of 585 of the 748 games on the WHL Regular Season Schedule – nearly 80 per cent – will be played on weekends or holidays. By focusing the schedule on weekends and holidays, WHL Clubs can further enhance the WHL player experience by allowing additional time for training and skill development, as well as academic enrichment.

The 748-game WHL Regular Season concludes Sunday, March 26, 2023 with one game as the Calgary Hitmen play host to the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Should a tiebreaker game(s) be required to settle the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season standings, it will be contested on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

The 2023 WHL Playoffs and the battle for the Ed Chynoweth Cup will begin on Friday, March 31, 2023.

The 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia will be hosted in Kamloops, B.C. from Friday, May 26 to Monday, June 5, 2023.

CLICK HERE to view the entire 2022-23 WHL Regular Season schedule. Games, dates, and locations for all games are subject to change.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.