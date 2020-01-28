Western Hockey League Alumni inducted into the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame

Monday morning, the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame announced its class of 2020 including Eric Brewer, Jay Sharrers and the 2002 Kootenay ICE. The induction ceremony is set for Friday, July 24 in Penticton, B.C.

Honoured by the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame is the 2002 Kootenay ICE for their outstanding accomplishments during the 2001-02 season. Playing a key role on the management side for the team was General Manager Jeff Chynoweth, who would win the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy for Executive of the Year in 2005. During the 2001-02 season, the team went 38-27-0-0 finishing second in the B.C. Division with 83 points. The team found its stride in the playoffs on the back of Duncan Milroy (17G-20A), Colin Sinclair (8G-12A) and Nigel Dawes (9G-6A). Kootenay went on to post a 16-6-0-0 record in the playoffs en route to the team’s WHL Championship win over the Red Deer Rebels in six games. The ICE went on to defeat the Victoriaville Tigres 6-3 to capture the Memorial Cup in Guelph, Ont.

The ICE after they defeated the Red Deer Rebels in six games to capture the WHL Championship!

Eric Brewer spent three seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Prince George Cougars from 1995 until 1998. The product of Vernon, B.C. was selected in the sixth round, 81st overall, in the 1994 WHL Bantam Draft. While in the WHL, the now 40-year-old tallied 76 points (14G-62A) in 168 regular season games. The powerful 6-foot-4, 216-pound defenceman also notched 12 points (6G-6G) in 26 WHL Playoff games. Brewer was selected fifth overall at the 1997 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders. Brewer played in 1,009 NHL Regular Season games, spending time with the Islanders, Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks and Toronto Maple Leafs. Brewer spent six-years with the Blues including three as the team’s captain (2008-2011), playing a big role throughout his career as a leader on and off the ice. Brewer won a gold medal at the 2002 Winter Olympic Games in Salt Lake City, Utah as well as World Hockey Championship gold medals in 2003, 2004 and 2007. After retiring from the game, the defenceman became part of the ownership group of the Prince George Cougars in 2014.

Also inducted into the Hall of Fame will be long time NHL and WHL referee Jay Sharrers. The product of Hope, B.C. was a WHL official from 1986 until 1990. While only spending four years in the league, his officiating accomplishments were impressive, refereeing two WHL Championship games, the 1989 Memorial Cup in Saskatoon, Sask. and the 1989 WHL All-Star Game. The same year, Sharrers officiated at the 1989 IIHF World Junior Championship in Anchorage, Alaska. Sharrers was the first ever African-American official to appear in the NHL. On Oct. 6, 1990, Sharrers made his NHL officiating debut at 22 years old at the Boston Garden. Since his first game, Sharrers appeared in 1,419 NHL Regular Season games, 204 Stanley Cup Playoff games and seven Stanley Cup Finals. He also officiated at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver, B.C.