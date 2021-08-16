Western Hockey League adopts mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League today announced it has adopted a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Effective immediately, all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff and other team and WHL Office personnel along with officials must be fully vaccinated with a Health Canada approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the start of the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season. The WHL Regular Season opens Friday, October 1, 2021.

In addition to players, the mandatory vaccination policy will apply to General Managers, Coaches, Head Scouts or Director of Player Personnel, Trainers, Equipment Managers, On-ice and Off-ice Consultants, On-ice Officials and ice level Off-ice Officials (penalty box attendants; timekeepers and scorekeepers) and any other individuals who interact directly and on a regular basis with players.

“The health and safety of our players and staff continues to be the number one priority for the WHL,” stated WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “The policy is designed to further protect our players and staff in the WHL from the potential risk of exposure to COVID-19.”

“With travel restrictions currently in place with the Canada / U.S. border as well as the province of Manitoba, it is important all players and staff are fully vaccinated in order to be eligible to play a full season in the WHL,” Robison added.

The WHL has also strongly recommended to each of its member Clubs that players reside in billet households in which all eligible individuals are fully vaccinated.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.