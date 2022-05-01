Warriors to battle ICE in second round of 2022 WHL Playoffs

The second round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs in the Eastern Conference is set and it will feature the top-seeded Winnipeg ICE taking on the fourth-seeded Moose Jaw Warriors in a best-of-seven series.

The second-round matchup was confirmed Sunday evening after the Red Deer Rebels eliminated the Brandon Wheat Kings in Game 6 of their first-round series.

The ICE and Warriors last met in the post-season back in the first round of the 2011 WHL Playoffs. A six-game first-round series went the way of the ICE, as they eventually marched to the WHL Championship.

The 2021-22 regular season series between the two Clubs belonged to the ICE, as they went 5-1-0-1 in six meetings between the East Division rivals. The last meeting between ICE and Warriors resulted in a 3-1 victory for Moose Jaw on April 2.

ICE forward Mikey Milne led the scoring race in the season series, registering 12 points (6G-6A) in seven games. Rookie phenom Brayden Yager paced the Warriors, tallying seven points (4G-3A) in seven games.

In net, East Division Goaltender of the Year Daniel Hauser went 3-1-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .940 save percentage for the ICE, while veteran Carl Tetachuk carried the mail for Moose Jaw with six appearances.

The ICE advanced to the second round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs by dispatching the eighth-seeded Prince Albert Raiders in five games, while the Warriors knocked off the Saskatoon Blades in five games.

Game 1 of the second-round series between the ICE and Warriors is scheduled for Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m. CT (Wayne Fleming Arena). The series will head west for Game 3 on Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. MT (Mosaic Place).

Game Visitor Home Date Time 1 Moose Jaw @ Winnipeg Friday, May 6 7:00 2 Moose Jaw @ Winnipeg Saturday, May 7 7:00 3 Winnipeg @ Moose Jaw Tuesday, May 10 7:00 4 Winnipeg @ Moose Jaw Wednesday, May 11 7:00 5 * Moose Jaw @ Winnipeg Friday, May 13 7:00 6 * Winnipeg @ Moose Jaw Sunday, May 15 4:00 7 * Moose Jaw @ Winnipeg Tuesday, May 17 7:00

* If necessary