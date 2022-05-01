MENU
May 1, 2022

Warriors to battle ICE in second round of 2022 WHL Playoffs

2022 WHL Playoffs Winnipeg ICE moose jaw warriors
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

The second round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs in the Eastern Conference is set and it will feature the top-seeded Winnipeg ICE taking on the fourth-seeded Moose Jaw Warriors in a best-of-seven series.

The second-round matchup was confirmed Sunday evening after the Red Deer Rebels eliminated the Brandon Wheat Kings in Game 6 of their first-round series.

The ICE and Warriors last met in the post-season back in the first round of the 2011 WHL Playoffs. A six-game first-round series went the way of the ICE, as they eventually marched to the WHL Championship.

The 2021-22 regular season series between the two Clubs belonged to the ICE, as they went 5-1-0-1 in six meetings between the East Division rivals. The last meeting between ICE and Warriors resulted in a 3-1 victory for Moose Jaw on April 2.

ICE forward Mikey Milne led the scoring race in the season series, registering 12 points (6G-6A) in seven games. Rookie phenom Brayden Yager paced the Warriors, tallying seven points (4G-3A) in seven games.

In net, East Division Goaltender of the Year Daniel Hauser went 3-1-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .940 save percentage for the ICE, while veteran Carl Tetachuk carried the mail for Moose Jaw with six appearances.

The ICE advanced to the second round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs by dispatching the eighth-seeded Prince Albert Raiders in five games, while the Warriors knocked off the Saskatoon Blades in five games.

Game 1 of the second-round series between the ICE and Warriors is scheduled for Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m. CT (Wayne Fleming Arena). The series will head west for Game 3 on Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. MT (Mosaic Place).

Game

Visitor

  

Home

Date

Time

1

Moose Jaw

@

Winnipeg

Friday, May 6

7:00

2

Moose Jaw

@

Winnipeg

Saturday, May 7

7:00

3

Winnipeg

@

Moose Jaw

Tuesday, May 10

7:00

4

Winnipeg

@

Moose Jaw

Wednesday, May 11

7:00

5 *

Moose Jaw

@

Winnipeg

Friday, May 13

7:00

6 *

Winnipeg

@

Moose Jaw

Sunday, May 15

4:00

7 *

Moose Jaw

@

Winnipeg

Tuesday, May 17

7:00

* If necessary

More News
5:15
Highlights: Rebels (5) at Wheat Kings (4) - 3OT
4 hours ago
Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars - May 1, 2022
5 hours ago
0:30
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - May 1, 2022
5 hours ago
1:07
WHL Highlight of the Night - May 1, 2022
5 hours ago
Rebels & Oil Kings set for Central Division clash in second round of 2022 WHL Playoffs
6 hours ago
RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year showdown begins Sunday
16 hours ago