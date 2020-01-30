Warriors “Suit Up” in support of the organ donation campaign

Coming up this Friday, the Moose Jaw Warriors will be preparing to host their third annual ‘Suits Up’ in support of the organ donation campaign, presented by REMAX.

“This is a very special night across the WHL, all member clubs are taking part in it,” said Warriors’ director of business operations, Corey Nyhagen.

“The night is a celebration of the Hockey Night in Canada history and how important it is to raise awareness for organ donation.”

The Warriors will be sporting special edition jerseys for the game, which will also feature auctions and giveaways for the fans.

“This year’s jerseys were designed based around a Hockey Night in Canada theme,” Nyhagen said. “A streamlined Hockey Night in Canada jersey, wearing the front crest as the Hockey Night in Canada logo.”

The jerseys will feature a special insignia along the inside of the neckline with the words, ‘The Boulet Effect’, in honour of Logan Boulet, who died in the Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash.

“Unfortunately, with his passing, but the lives he was able to change, affect and save because of being an organ donor, it rippled through the entire hockey world,” said Nyhagen.

The players will be wearing them for the entire game and they will be auctioned off through a silent auction on the concourse and the winners will take the jerseys off the players’ backs after the game.

100 percent of the proceeds are going to the Kidney Foundation of Canada for this cause.

Warrior fans could take home a Hockey Night in Canada themed bobblehead. The team will be handing out 1,000 bobbleheads at the game through a scratch-and-win ticket.

“They are a very limited edition,” Nyhagen said, “REMAX is supplying enough for all 22 teams, so the good news is its even for all 22 teams, which means Moose Jaw fans get a better chance to get some than some of the bigger markets.”

Fans will also have a shot at discounts to the Crushed Can Retail Store and more.

The Warriors will take on the Saskatoon Blades on January 31 (7:00 p.m. CT) at Mosaic Place for ‘Suits Up’ in support of organ donation night.

To receive more information on this promotion or to sign up to be a donor visit CanadaDonates.ca for more details.