Warriors sign top three picks from 2022 WHL Prospects Draft

The Moose Jaw Warriors have signed the organization’s top three selections from the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

Connor Schmidt, Max Finley and Noah Degenstein have all signed their Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreements, committing to the Warriors and WHL.

“The Warriors would like to welcome Conner, Max and Noah, and their families, to the organization,” Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger said.

“In this years draft, we had multiple picks and were able to get three quality players. Each player brings hockey sense and work ethic, and they will fit in with our ’05 and ’06 group.”

Schmidt was selected by the Warriors with the 14th overall pick in the first round.

The 5-foot-11 defenceman from the Okanagan Hockey Academy under-15 prep team posted 12 goals and 32 points in 30 games this past season.

The Warriors used the 25th overall selection to take Finley out of the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna under-15 prep team.

Finley, a six-foot forward, scored 31 goals and 52 points in 26 games during the Canadian Sport School Hockey League season.

Degenstein was taken 11 picks later at 36th overall in the second round.

The six-foot-four forward picked up eight goals and 30 points in 30 games with the Edge School under-15 prep team in the 2021-22 season.

The Warriors have now signed their top three picks from the 2022 draft and their top four picks from both the 2021 and 2020 drafts.

Schmidt, Finley and Degenstein will be on the ice in Moose Jaw this fall for training camp.