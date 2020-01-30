Warriors sign O’Leary & King to multi-year extensions

Moose Jaw Warriors General Manager Alan Millar has announced that the organization has signed Head Coach Mark O’Leary and Assistant Coach Scott King to multi-year contract extensions.

“We are very pleased today to announce that Head Coach Mark O’Leary and Assistant Coach Scott King have signed new contracts with the hockey club,” said General Manager Alan Millar. “When Mark was promoted from Associate to Head Coach, we made it clear this was not an interim position, and with that in mind, I’m excited that Mark has agreed to this new agreement with the hockey club.”

O’Leary is currently in his eighth season with the organization. He joined the Warriors coaching staff as an Assistant Coach in 2011-12, he was promoted to Associate Coach in 2018-19, and was named Head Coach on January 6, 2020.

“I am also pleased that Scott will remain with the hockey club and will now be with our team on a full-time basis. Mark and Scott are both bright, young hockey minds who work very well together. I look forward to their work with our young team moving forward,” said Millar.

King is currently in his fifth season with the organization. He joined the Warriors coaching staff as a Skills Coach in 2015-16 and was promoted to Assistant Coach in 2016-17.

“It is our plan to add another Assistant Coach to our hockey staff this offseason. Mark and I will begin that search at the end of this season,” Millar added.

The next game for the Warriors is Friday, January 31 (7:00 p.m. CT) in the team’s RE/MAX Presents WHL Suits Up to Promote Organ Donation game against the visiting Saskatoon Blades.