Warriors sign imports Rysavy and Baco

A pair of import forwards, Martin Rysavy and Robert Baco have committed to the Moose Jaw Warriors and the Western Hockey League by signing WHL Standard Player Agreements.

The pair were Moose Jaw’s first-round selections in each of the past two CHL Import Drafts.

“We are very excited to add two top-6 forwards to our program,” commented Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger. “Martin and Robert are skilled players who play a heavy game. Welcoming them to our organization will give us the chance to compete as we push forward and battle for a playoff spot.”

Rysavy, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound product of the Czech Republic, was selected in the seventh round, 197th overall, by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The 18-year-old was Moose Jaw’s sixth overall selection in the 2020 CHL Import Draft, and spent last season with HC Prerov, registering nine points (3G-6A) in 19 games. Rysavy added five points (2G-3A) in five appearances with the Czech Republic at the 2021 IIHF World U18 Championship in Texas.

Baco, who hails from Slovakia, was selected in the first round, 50th overall, by the Warriors in the 2021 CHL Import Draft. The 18-year-old played in the Czech Republic last season with Karlovy Vary U20, scoring six points (2G-4A) in nine games. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward also played in six international games with Slovakia last year, registering four points (2G-2A).

The Moose Jaw Warriors open the 2021 – 2022 WHL regular season on Friday, October 1st when they battle the Saskatoon Blades at Mosaic Place. 2021 – 2022 season tickets are on sale; more information is available at www.mjwarriors.ca.