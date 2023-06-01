Warriors sign four top picks from 2023 WHL Prospects Draft

The Moose Jaw Warriors have signed their top four selections from the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

Aaron Sawatzky, William Degagne, Carson Deichert and Tyson Schamehorn have signed WHL Scholarship and Development agreements with the Warriors after being selected by the team in the first four rounds of last month’s draft.

“We are excited to announce the signings of Aaron, William, Carson and Tyson,” Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger said.

“We feel as a organization moving forward, we have the right group to help us keep building around our 2007 and 2006 age groups. We are looking forward to the fall training camp to watch the rest of our 2023 draft class.”

The Warriors selected Sawatzky with the 16th overall pick in the first round.

The five-foot-11 defenceman posted an impressive 10 goals and 38 points in 33 games last season with the Airdrie Xtreme U15 AAA team.

Degagne, a Saskatoon product, was picked by the Warriors with the 38th overall pick in the second round.

The five-foot-11 defenceman registered 13 goals and 35 points in 30 games with the Saskatoon Generals U15 AA team last season.

In the third round, the Warriors took Deichert, a hometown product, with the 60th overall pick.

Deichert, a five-foot-nine forward, scored 21 goals and 58 points in 28 games with the Moose Jaw Warriors U15 AA team during the 2022-23 season.

Finally in the fourth round, the Warriors picked Schamehorn from Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 prep team with the 82nd overall pick.

In 26 games, Schamehorn finished with 11 goals and 28 points for OHA.

All four players, along with the rest of the 2023 draft class, will be on the ice with the Warriors for the first time when the team opens training camp at the end of August.